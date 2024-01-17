Who Is Matthew Muller’s Wife? Denise Huskins’ Kidnapper Has Been Married

Matthew Muller and Denise Huskins’ case has become nationwide news now that the Netflix docuseries American Nightmare was released on January 17. Muller kidnapped Huskins in 2015 and threatened her to keep it a secret. Nearly seven years later, Muller was sentenced to prison for his actions, and his wife filed for divorce from him, Hollywood Life confirmed via court records. Learn more about Muller’s personal life and marital status below.

Who Is Matthew Muller’s Wife?

According to the court records viewed by Hollywood Life, Muller is married to his wife, Huei Jiun Dai.

Is Matthew Muller Still Married?

Dai filed for a divorce in December 2022 in San Mateo County. According to court records, the dissolution of marriage case is still pending. Therefore, Muller is still legally married.

What Happened to Denise Huskins?

Muller kidnapped Huskins in March 2015. He entered her and boyfriend Aaron Quinn‘s home one night, bounding and gagging the pair by covering their eyes, then drugging them. Muller abducted Huskins and brought her to his mother’s South Lake Tahoe cabin in Northern California, where he raped her twice and recorded the assaults on camera. Muller threatened Huskins that he would release the tapes to the internet if she or Quinn ever told police.

Upon seeing a broadcast of Huskins’ father talking to the press, Muller drugged her again and brought her to Hunting Beach, California. When Huskins woke up, Muller emphasized that he would “always be watching” if she ever told authorities about the kidnapping or that Muller was in the military. (Muller was a Marine who joined the Corps after high school. He obtained his law degree from Harvard Law School and was working as an immigration lawyer until he was disbarred in 2013.)

Where Is Mathew Muller Now?

Muller is serving out his prison sentences at FCI Tucson in Arizona. In 2017, he was sentenced to 40 years after he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping. In 2022, he was sentenced to an additional 31 years behind bars after Muller pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and pleaded guilty to the charges of the robbery of an uninhabited dwelling, residential burglary and false imprisonment.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.