Mariah Faith: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Auditioning For ‘American Idol’ Season 21

The American Idol auditions continue on March 19, and Mariah Faith is stepping in front of the judges. After a peek at her TikTok, Mariah’s likely going to be sticking around. This 22-year-old is wildly talented.

So, who is Mariah Faith? She’s traveled all the way from a small South Carolina town to start this next chapter. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Mariah.

1. Mariah is from South Carolina.

Mariah lives in Conway, South Carolina, a small town near the coast. She’s one of four South Carolinians auditioning for season 21. Tripp Taylor already got a ticket to Hollywood, and Warren Peay and Ophrah Kablan’s auditions are coming up.

2. Mariah has auditioned for American Idol before.

The singer started auditioning for the singing competition when she was 15 years old but never made the cut until now, she revealed to The Post & Courier. “I feel like I just wasn’t ready,” she said. “My artistry just wasn’t fully there.”

3. Mariah is on TikTok.

Mariah has over 47,000 followers on TikTok. Her videos have over 1.4 million likes. She frequently posts amazing covers of songs.

4. Mariah is sober.

When celebrating the American Idol season 21 premiere, Mariah posted a heartfelt note where she revealed she had been sober for a year. “One little dream… I’m finally the young woman the younger version of me would have looked up to!” she wrote on Instagram. “One year sober, waiting to see myself on TV, hoping my story & passion can inspire someone else, all while singin my little heart out.”

A year prior, Mariah wrote that she had been using alcohol to “self-medicate” for almost 3 years to try to “heal that broken, hurting, girl missing her daddy with a lack of ability to see the sunshine in all the dark. Time can only fix so many things before you have to handle that sh*t yourself.”

5. Mariah lost her father in 2019.

In April 2020, Mariah opened up about the death of her father in 2019. “A year ago today, my plane had just touched down in Chicago & I received the worst phone call of my life. I had to sit in an airport bathroom stall for three hours, all alone & heartbroken. That call rocked my world,” she wrote.