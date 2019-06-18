Marc Tomblin: 5 Things To Know About Wendy Williams’ New Man

Wendy Williams and her much younger man, Marc Tomblin, 27, have been inseparable lately! But, there’s a few interesting things you should know about him, now that he’s the host’s new love interest.

Marc Tomblin, 27, is the mystery man who’s been spending a ton of time cozying up to Wendy Williams, 54, following her split from husband, Kevin Hunter, Bossip confirmed on June 12. The two have been inseparable after the newly single host teased the romance on Instagram, June 10. But, what is Wendy’s new beau all about? — Learn more about Marc Tomblin, below!

1. Marc is a North Carolina native. — The 27-year-old is from Charlotte, according to his LinkedIn profile. He attended Saint Vincent College from 2009-2010, where he majored in finance, as stated in the education portion of the account. The profile picture provided shows a man dressed in a navy blue button-up and a striped tie of the same color.

2. He is a financial investor, blogger and “social media enthusiast,” according to his LinkedIn account. — The profile says he’s worked as an investor at Frazier Global Solutions LLC since January 2012. The job description reads that he “invests in non performing notes and REO’s ranging from $100,000-1,500,000.” In addition, the description states: “[I] also run a blog centered around asset manager accomplishment in helping the economy, real estate info for the public, [and] economic statistics, etc.”. Marc’s role as a blogger, which LinkedIn states he has had since January 2010, is through Turning Home Point Buyers LLC and is about “information on real estate terms of today and important info on the impact of the ‘investor’ in today’s economy.”

3. He’s a convicted felon. — Marc was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in 2013, according to court documents obtained by Bossip, which was first to identify the talk show host‘s new man. The documents reveal that the crimes were committed within days of each other. Marc later served fifteen months for the two convictions, and was released in 2014, Bossip reported.

4. When did the romance rumors begin? — Wendy took to Instagram on June 10, where she shared a photo of herself cozying up to a then-mystery man, who was later identified as Marc. The two were sitting by a pool in Sherman Oaks, CA, taking in the sunset. It’s unclear if they met in LA or New York, but they’ve spent significant time on both coasts.

5. Marc informed Wendy of his criminal past. — The host revealed that Marc told her about his convictions, and her assistant also filled her in. “I am a 54-year-old grown a– woman. I know what I’m doing,” she told TMZ.