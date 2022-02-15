Malik Monk: 5 Things To Know About NBA Star Who Iggy Azalea Spent Valentine’s Day With

Iggy Azalea and NBA star Malik Monk fueled romance rumors following their date night on Valentine’s Day. Here’s what you need to know about Malik.

Iggy Azalea, 31, appears to have a new man in her life. The Australian rapper and NBA star Malik Monk, 24, were pictured leaving dinner together on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) in Los Angeles. The pair dined at Giorgio Baldi with Malik’s teammate Anthony Davis, 28, and his wife Marlen P. Iggy and Malik now have fans thinking the they’re a romantic item, and quite frankly, the theories are probably accurate. We already know plenty about Iggy, so here’s five key facts about her potential new beau, Malik Monk.

1. Malik played college basketball at University of Kentucky.

Malik started his college basketball career in Fall 2016. He attended University of Kentucky and set a freshman scoring record with 47 points during a December 2016 game against University of North Carolina. He continued to dominate against opposing schools like Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, University of Florida, and more. Malik ended his freshman year as the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year. He left college after his first year to join the NBA.

2. He was drafted into the NBA in 2017.

Malik was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was the 11th pick. His rookie contract with the Hornets wasworth around $15.7 million, according to NBA.com. Malik missed the 2017 NBA Summer League due to an ankle injury, but recovered in time for the season’s opener in October. Malik also played for the Hornet’s NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, for one game during his rookie season. The star athlete remained on the Hornets until February 2020, when he was suspended for violating the NBA’s substance use policy. He was reinstated four months later. “He went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible. He has been in our facility and participated in all team activities,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said at the time.

3. He currently plays for the Lakers.

Malik’s time with the Hornets officially came to an end on August 6, 2021. His career changed again that day when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on an exception salary deal. Malik later explained his decision to switch teams. “The environment, man. And this organization, and all the knowledge that I’ll learn,” he said in an interview. “How to be a pro, how to work, how to work smarter and just how to be a man too, as well.” Malik added, “I’m still learning, I’m still going through life, too. I’m still 23. So these guys have been doing it a long longer, and so I can ask lot of questions and I can learn. Not just about being on the basketball court but off the court as well. That was the biggest thing.”

4. His brother is famous as well.

Malik’s older brother is retired football and basketball star Marcus Monk. Marcus, 35, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was waived three months later, and then joined the New York Giants. After he was waived and then cut from the Giants’ practice squad, Marcus was signed by the Carolina Panthers, before leaving his NFL career behind in 2009. Marcus also played professional basketball in Germany between 2010 and 2012.

5. Malik is involved in charity projects.

Malik is passionate about giving to charity. In 2017 he started his annual “Malik Monk Turkey Drive,” where meals are distributed to those in need for Thanksgiving. He documents the event each year on his Instagram page. This past Thanksgiving, he thanked his family, friends, Butterball, and Walmart for contributing. “No matter where I’m playing, I never forget where I came from and love to give back to the community that gave so much to me,” he wrote on social media.