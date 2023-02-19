Lyric Medeiros: 5 Things About Glenn Medeiros’ Daughter Who Is Auditioning For ‘Idol’

Lyric is auditioning for American Idol season 21.

Lyric is the daughter of singer Glenn Medeiros.

Lyric is currently in college.

Music is a family affair for the Medeiros family. Lyric Medeiros will be stepping in front of the American Idol judges during the season 21 premiere. Lyric happens to be the daughter of a famous singer.

Lyric is ready to make a name for herself on American Idol. You might be asking: who is Lyric Medeiros? HollywoodLife has everything you need to know as American Idol season 21 continues.

1. Lyric is Glenn Medeiros’ daughter.

Lyric’s dad is singer Glenn Medeiros. Glenn is best known for his hit song “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You,” which was released in 1987. He also notably released “She Ain’t Worth It” in 1990. Glenn and his wife, Tammy, have two children: Chord and Lyric.

“Music has always been a part of our lives in some way, shape, or form. My mom was the one who came up with our names and thought Chord and Lyric would be cute and here we are today,” she told The Mirror. “I am so grateful to my parents for giving me such a unique name because it definitely makes me stand out.”

2. Lyric is in law school.

Lyric graduated from Notre Dame in 2022. She double majored in English and FTT (Film, Television, and Theatre) with a concentration in television and a minor in journalism. She now attends law school at the University of Houston.

3. Lyric is from Hawaii.

Lyric was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. Glenn is a Hawaiian native and was raised in Lawai. She appeared in a 2019 episode of Hawaii Five-0, which was filmed in her home state.

4. Lyric has competed in beauty pageants.

Lyric won Miss Hawaii High School America. She was also the second runner-up in the Miss Hawaii USA 2018 pageant.

5. Lyric is active on TikTok.

Lyric has over 194,000 followers on TikTok. She has over 7.7 million likes. Lyric posts daily videos about her family, school life, and more.