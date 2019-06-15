Lizzo: 5 Things To Know About The MTV Movie & TV Awards Performer

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are nearly upon us and there’s some incredible performers set to hit the stage this year! Singer/rapper Lizzo is one of them, & we’re sharing all you need to know about her right here.

While the MTV Movie & TV Awards is largely focused on actors, there’s always a few talented musicians to hit the stage each year. In 2019, Lizzo and Bazzi are doing the honors, and both budding stars are the perfect choice for the awards show. Why? Well they’ve each got a TON of new music that fans can’t wait to hear! However, for those who may not be familiar with Lizzo, we’re sharing 5 fast facts to keep in mind.

1. Lizzo is just a stage name. Don’t get it twisted! The name on Lizzo’s birth certificate is actually Melissa Jefferson.

2. Her live performance is more than just her singing and rapping. Lizzo plays a wide array of instruments, including the flute, which fans are always thrilled to see her pull out at her shows! In fact, she actually studied classical flute performance and was in the marching band in college.

3. She has some incredible collab tracks under her belt. Lizzo has worked with the late Purple Rain icon Prince in the past! The rapper collaborated with Prince on his 2014 album Plectrumelectrum on the song “BoyTrouble”. Lizzo called working with Prince a “surreal” experience. The musician also has songs with Charli XCX and Missy Elliott.

4. Lizzo released her first full-length album in 2019. After first dropping several EPs, Lizzo delivered her first full album, Cuz I Love You, this past April. It included smash hits such as “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Water Me.”

5. She’s a fierce feminist who is outspoken not only about female rights, but racial equality, as well as equality for the LGBTQ community. She’s also known for being outspoken about body positivity, and captured the industry’s attention when she posed completely nude for her most recent album cover.