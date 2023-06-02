Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes: 5 Things To Know About Original TLC Member Who Tragically Died At 30

TLC is an American group featuring Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, and Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes.

Left Eye died at age 30 in 2002 in a car crash in Honduras.

TLC Forever, a Lifetime documentary, premieres on June 3, 2023.

There wouldn’t be a TLC without Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. The epic girl group behind songs like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” and “No Scrubs” took R&B, soul, pop, and hip-hop and put them together for a winning combination. TLC — Left Eye, alongside Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and “Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas – was the soundtrack to a generation, a feat that will be explored through Lifetime’s new documentary, TLC Forever.

“The revolutionary top-selling American female group of all time, who broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation, and survived against all odds, T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in this feature documentary,” reads the description. Sadly, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes will not be part of this celebration. She tragically perished in 2002. Read on about what happened to her and more about who she was.

Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes Was A Member Of TLC.

Lisa Lopes (b. May 27, 1971) was born in the Logan section of North Philadelphia, the daughter of an Army Staff sergeant and a seamstress. Her early life was full of change and disharmony. Her family moved often, her parents married and divorced each other twice, and Lisa often was left to take care of her younger siblings. ” The amount of change that I went through would probably drive a normal person nuts,” she recalled, per Rolling Stone.

In 1990, she moved to Atlanta to pursue a career of dancing in music videos. Within a year of relocating, she was part of a girl group, first called “2nd Nature,” before rebranding as TLC. The initial C stood for founding member Crystal Jones, who left the group during the formation stage. Soon, their debut single, “Aint 2 Proud 2 Beg,” blew up, making the group a star. In 1994, they shifted their image from early hip-hop, released CrazySexyCool, and became bigger than ever with songs “Creep,” “Red Light Special,” and “Waterfalls.” 1999 saw the release of FanMail and their signature song, “No Scrubs.”

However, Lisa began to express frustration with the group at that time, noting that her role had been limited to the occasional eight-bar rap and that several of the songs didn’t have her vocals. After a back and forth, Lisa challenged Tionne and Rozonda, saying they would each create solo albums for “a 3-CD set” as a way for the fans to decide who was the best.

While the group never formally disbanded, Lisa began pursuing her own solo career, appearing on songs by Mel C and NSYNC.

How Did Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes Get Her Nickname?

The nickname “Left Eye” seemingly originated at a young name when a then-boyfriend noticed that her left eye was slightly larger than her right, according to PEOPLE. Entertainment Weekly reported that in her teens, Lisa would be complimented more on her left eye, being told “that [particular] orb was more distinctive.”

She adopted the moniker and famously wore a condom over her left eye to promote safe sex in 1991. She would also accentuate her left eye by wearing the same black makeup that football players use.

What Happened To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?

Lisa Lopes died on April 25, 2002, in an automobile accident in Honduras, according to The New York Times. The accident happened in Roma, a popular vacation spot. Her spokesperson, Jay Morose, said she was behind the wheel of a rented Mitsubishi SUV when she lost control of the car. The police said she was driving at around 85 mph and that the SUV veered off the road and turned over several times. Lisa was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. She died at the scene from head and chest wounds.

Her spokesperson said that there were seven passengers: three members of the R&B group, Egypt, who Lisa was managing; Lisa’s sister, Raina, and brother; and two video producers. The passengers were treated at a nearby hospital for broken bones and other injuries. ‘We have truly lost our sister,” said the remaining members of TLC in a statement.

Why Did Lisa Lopes Go To Honduras?

Honduras was a “frequent retreat from the demands of the music business, a sanctuary where [Lisa] could commune with nature, sip drinks brewed from tree bark and, as she put it, ‘disappear into the bush for days,'” wrote PEOPLE after her death.

Lisa first visited Honduras in 1998 after Hurricane Mitch devastated the country. She returned to promote literacy in the country and buy three acres near La Ceiba to develop a children’s camp.

Does Lisa Lopes Have A Daughter?

Lisa was famously arrested in 1994 after inadvertently setting fire to the mansion she shared with Andre Rison. Lisa claimed that Andrew had beaten her after a night out, and she would burn his sneakers in retaliation. The fire got out of control, and she was ultimately sentenced to five years probation and ordered to undergo an alcohol treatment program. Meeting a struggling mother in rehab impacted Lisa, and she adopted the mother’s daughter – Snow Lopes. Lisa also adopted a son, Jamal Lopes.