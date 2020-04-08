Linda Tripp: 5 Things To Know About Whistleblower Who Revealed Bill Clinton & Monica Lewinsky’s Affair 

Linda Tripp — the woman who exposed the 1998 Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, which led to his impeachment that same year — died on Wednesday, April 8. Learn more about Tripp and her death.

Linda Tripp died on Wednesday morning, her family told Allison Tripp Foley confirmed to the outlet that her mother’s seriously ill condition was unrelated to COVID-19. Tripp was 70. died on Wednesday morning, her family told TMZ . A rep for the family asked for privacy during this difficult time. It’s unclear how Tripp died, as no other details or an autopsy report were provided. The report comes just one day after Tripp’s daughterconfirmed to the outlet that her mother’s seriously ill condition was unrelated to COVID-19. Tripp was 70.

Foley shared an update about her ailing mother on social media just one night before news of her death. “My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime,” she wrote on Facebook late Tuesday night, April 7. At the time, she said she was at her mother’s bedside. Foley’s profile was made private not too long after the post went live.

1. How did she become the “whistleblower?” — Tripp was known for her prominent role in the [Bill] Clinton-[Monica] Lewinsky scandal in 1998. She was the one who uncovered the intimate relationship between the then-active president and the then-White House intern. When Tripp was a civil servant at the Pentagon, Lewinsky, who also worked in the public affairs office, confided in her. She told even told Tripp about the significant blue dress, which Lewinsky said was covered in the president’s semen. Tripp began to record their conversations and later turned the tapes over then-independent Counsel Kenneth Starr in exchange for immunity from illegal wiretapping charges. Tripp was also the one who encouraged Lewinsky to carefully document her relationship with the president. Tripp’s actions led to the Clinton’s impeachment, although he denied the affair in his now viral statement, “I did not have sex with that woman.” Clinton was impeached by the House in December 1998, but was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

2. Lewinsky reacted to news of Tripp’s ailing condition. — “No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” she — “No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” she tweeted on the day of Tripp’s death.

3. Linda Tripp was a former United States civil servant. — Born on November 24, 1949 in Jersey City New Jersey, Linda went on to become an Army Intelligence secretary at Fort Meade before she transferred to the Pentagon in the late 1980s. That’s when she developed a close relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern, who also worked in the public affairs office at the time.

4. In 2003, Tripp revealed that she had breast cancer. — During an appearance on Larry King Live in December of that year, she spoke to Larry King about her experience living with breast cancer.

5. Her story will play out in a television series. — The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal will be the subject of Ryan Murphy‘s new FX series, Impeachment: American Crime Story. Tripp will be portrayed by Sarah Paulson.