Levi Watkins: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible ‘Voice’ Singer Who Is Just 14

Levi Watkins is the youngest contestant competing on ‘The Voice’ season 18 at 14 years old. Despite his age, Levi has one amazing voice that both the coaches and America love!

Levi Watkins may be only 14 years old, but he’s got a voice that could take him very far on The Voice season 18. His blind audition has over 4 million views on YouTube, and it was his very first time performing for an audience. Levi is a member of Team Blake and one to watch this season. So, who is Levi Watkins? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Levi before the knockout rounds.

1. Levi Watkins wowed with his rendition of “Hey, Soul Sister” during the blinds. He played his mandolin during the performance. Blake Shelton was the only coach to turn around and the rest of the coaches were stunned that he’s just 14 years old. Kelly Clarkson raved that Levi had a “really cool vibe” and Blake gushed over Levi’s “incredible vocal.”

2. He’s from a musical family. Levi revealed to Nick Jonas that both his mom and dad are musicians, so it must have been no surprise to them when Levi started singing and playing the guitar.

3. Levi helps out his dad when he can. When he’s not focusing on music or making money mowing lawns, Levi helps out at his dad’s all-natural pops chain, according to his NBC bio. His dad is the founder of Steel City Pops in Alabama.

4. It’s not just about music for Levi. The 14-year-old has Type 1 diabetes and because of his experience with it, he’s discovered that he may want to explore endocrinology in the future. “I like science of the body and I enjoy math so I think I’ll pursue that,” he told AL.com.

5. He can play more than one instrument. He told AL.com that playing the guitar has helped him with his “instrument range.” He also plays the banjo and learned how to play the mandolin specifically for his Voice audition.