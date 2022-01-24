Tasha K: 5 Things To Know About The Blogger Who Lost A Libel Cast Against Cardi B

Tasha K has been found guilty of making up harmful lies about Cardi B’s past, accusing her of being a prostitute and many more harmful claims.

Latasha K lost the most recent installment of her legal battle with Cardi B, as per TMZ. The rapper had sued the blogger for posting videos with false claims that Cardi B was a prostitute, abused hard drugs and contracted STIs. Latasha was proven guilty on three accounts and the “WAP” rapper was rewarded over $1 million. The “I Like It” rapper worked hard for her win as she even testified as a witness and even claimed that Latasha’s accusations had made her “suicidal.” Cardi B first took action against Tasha K on this matter when she refused to take down the blog posts in 2019. Here are five things to know about Latasha and her drama with Cardi B.

1. Latasha K is in the midst of a back-and-forth legal battle with Cardi B. — Latasha’s feud with Cardi began in September 2018 when she shared an interview on her YouTube channel with a woman who accused Cardi of abusing drugs, prostitution, and having an STD. As a result, Cardi sued Latasha. Latasha then countersued Cardi for slander. However, in her new, amended lawsuit (mentioned above), Latasha claims Cardi caused harm to her unborn child.

2. Cardi has responded to Latasha’s latest claim. — Cardi’s rep believes Latasha K’s actions are a ploy to get exposure at the expense of the rapper. “Tasha K’s counterclaims are completely frivolous and have no merit,” Cardi’s rep told TMZ. “Tasha K clearly seems to think that this lawsuit and the courts are her social media channel where she thinks that she can say anything she wants, without regard for the truth, harassing Cardi and her friends to try to gain reader to her blog at the expense of Cardi.”

The rep’s statement continued: “This is failing — Tasha’s own words in interviews and documents show that her claims are completely false. Cardi fully expects that Tasha K’s claims will be dismissed, and that at the end of this case, Cardi will be victorious and Tasha K will be held accountable for the blatantly false things she has said, written and posted about Cardi, that Tasha K knew were false.”

3. Latasha K is from Atlanta. — Her Twitter account and website both state that she is a Georgia native. She also goes by her internet name, Tasha K.

4. Tasha K is an internet personality and blogger. — She covers “exclusive entertainment news and celebrity gossip” through video content on her YouTube page, podcast, website and Twitter account, titled “UnWinewithTashaK”. Her tagline reads, “We sip wine and gossip”. Tasha’s Instagram page no longer exists.

5. She is a mother. — Tasha has spoken about her daughter on social media, and she has a second baby on the way. Tasha shared photos of her baby bump on Twitter at the end of June and into early July (2019). On June 29, she wrote on Twitter that she was 37 weeks pregnant. Tasha has also shared photos of her male partner on social media. It’s unclear if she’s married.