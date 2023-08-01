Kylie Frey: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer & Rodeo Queen Auditioning For ‘AGT’

Kylie performs an original song for her AGT audition.

Kylie comes from a rodeo family.

Kylie Frey is bringing the rodeo to the AGT stage in the August 1 episode. The country singer will be performing an original song for her audition. Part of her audition was released on YouTube ahead of the episode airing on NBC.

So, who is Kylie Frey? She is an up-and-coming country singer. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Kylie and her music journey.

Kylie performs a song dedicated to her grandfather on AGT.

Kylie sings “Horses In Heaven,” an original song she penned about her grandfather. She performs alongside her band. Prior to her audition, Kylie told the judges that she was inspired by Reba McEntire to go after her dreams.

Kylie was a rodeo queen.

Kylie reveals on AGT that she’s from a “big rodeo family” and became a rodeo queen herself. She got her start in music when she began singing the national anthem for every rodeo she attended. She is a “third-generation rodeo girl and Louisiana state goat-tying champion,” her official bio reads.

Kylie is from Louisiana.

Kylie hails from Opelousas, Louisiana, a small city outside Lafayette. She’s currently based in Nashville as she pursues her music career.

Kylie recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

She performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time on July 18. “What an honor and privilege it was to make my Grand Ole @Opry debut last night!!! It felt like the beginning of what I’ve been working towards in this town for the last 7 years,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of my family and friends who showed up to support and to my team for helping me make this dream a reality. I felt so loved yesterday and I am forever grateful.”

Kylie went on tour with Cody Johnson.

Kylie opened for country singer Cody Johnson back in 2022 and found they had one major thing in common. “He sort of had a similar thing with bull riding,” she told Taste of Country in 2022. “It was just really encouraging. I was roping the dummy with his guitar player last week, and we were just talking, and he was like, ‘Yeah, Cody got into roping two years ago,’ and all this stuff. So, it’s just really encouraging to know that things go in full circles and I can always come back around and let my success lend into how I want to spend my spare time.”