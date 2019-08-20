Kristian Haggerty: 5 Things To Know About Demi Burnett’s GF On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Demi Burnett has been open about the fact that she was dating Kristian Haggerty before coming on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and it’s left her super conflicted about what she wants on the show.

When season six of Bachelor in Paradise premiered, Demi Burnett revealed that she was ‘casually’ seeing a woman back home. However, she wanted to get clarity about her feelings, so she went on the dating show, where she started seeing Derek Peth. During the Aug. 19 episode, though, Demi grew super torn about who she wanted to be with, and she finally revealed the identity of her mystery woman — Kristian Haggerty. Here’s more to know about the woman who seems to have won Demi’s heart:

1. She reportedly met Demi through a fellow Bachelor Nation star. Upon scrolling through Kristian’s Instagram page, it’s clear that she’s friendly with another contestant on Colton Underwood’ season of The Bachelor named Catherine Agro, who was eliminated during week three. In a recent post, Kristian pointed out that she’s known Catherine for “18 years and counting.” It is reported that Catherine is the mutual link between Demi and Kristian.

2. She’s a college graduate and athlete. Kristian attended Stetson University on a crew scholarship. She graduated in 2014 with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. During her time at school, she joined a sorority and took on various volunteer opportunities.

3. She’s worked in the entertainment industry. Before college, Kristian worked as a model and actress, where she participated in many commercials and photo shoots. However, she left her modeling career behind her to pursue her education.

4. She’s interested in improv comedy. Following her college graduation, Kristian briefly worked as an account executive at an insurance company in Florida. However, she eventually decided to pursue a career in entertainment by taking improvisation classes. She graduated from a program at SAK Comedy in May 2017, then moved to Chicago to enroll in the improv program at Second City Training Center. She graduated form that program in Oct. 2018

5. She is hoping to work in production and has worked with some well known stars. Kristian also has production experience and is looking for roles as a Production Assistant or 2nd assistant director, according to her website. She has previously worked on projects for Jennifer Lopez, Calvin Harris, Hailee Steinfeld and more.