Kenneth Mitchell: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Dead at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, who was best known for his work on Star Trek: Discovery, sadly passed away at the age of 49 after a battle with ALS. The actor’s death, which happened on February 24, was announced with a family photo and statement on Twitter on Sunday morning.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the caption for the post and the beginning of the statement read. It included details about the ups and downs of his life and acting background. It also announced that he is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt, and their children Lilah and Kallum, his parents Diane and David, brother Sean, and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.

KENNETH A. MITCHELL

25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm — Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024

Find out more about Kenneth and the legacy he left behind below.

Kenneth Was From Canada

Kenneth was born in Toronto, Canada and didn’t start an acting career until the early 2000s. Some of his first acting projects were short films, including No Man’s Land in 2000 and The Green in 2001.

Kenneth Starred in Many Films and Television Series

Kenneth’s acting career started taking off around 2001. He took on the role of Spencer Matthews in the television series Leap Years that same year and went on to also play the role of Marc Taggart in the televisions series Odyssey 5 in 2002. In 2004, he was cast as Ralph Cox in the hockey film Miracle, and also played recurring roles in the television series. Jericho, Ghost Whisperer, and Frequency.

He played the memorable role of Kol/Kol-Sha/Tenavik/Aurellio in Star Trek: Discovery from 2017 until 2021. He also played in Nancy Drew from 2019 until 2020.

He Battled ALS

Kenneth revealed he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease in February 2020. It caused him to have to use a power wheelchair during the last years of his life. Since he was diagnosed while still filming Star Trek: Discovery, the show runners incorporated his use of a wheelchair into the show by creating a special character called Aurellio, who was a scientist similarly paralyzed by illness, for a season 3 episode. In August 2021, Kenneth sadly lost the use of his voice due to the disease.

Ever since his diagnosis, Kenneth had been open on social media about his battle. In August 2023, he revealed it had been five years since he was diagnosed with the illness.

“5 years today. 🍋 My brother humorously mentioned that they don’t really have a happy ALS Anniversary card in the shop. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him looking out at a sunset on a beach as he sat in his wheelchair. “I’m so thankful to have this day in front of me. It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings.”

“At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again,” he continued. “Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific…yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for. Especially the little joys and resilience of today and the hope of a tomorrow.”

Kenneth Had Passion For Photography, Architecture, Writing and More

According to the statement that announced his passing, he was interested in photography, architecture, writing, graphic design, music, and more. He took part in these activities throughout his home in Studio City, CA.

He Often Shared Memorable Family Photos on Social Media

Kenneth would often share photos of his family, including his wife, Susan, who is an actress, and their kids, Lilah, who was born in 2007, and Kallum, who was born in 2012. In September 2021, he celebrated Star Trek Day with an adorable photo of him and his kids sitting in a room with Star Trek toys. “Hope, optimism, science & exploration. Fifty-Five years…and beyond. Happy #StarTrekDay my dear family. 🖖🏼,” he wrote in the caption.