Kailia Posey: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Dead At 16

Kaila Posey, who appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras during its four-year run on TLC, is dead. The news was broken by her mother in a Facebook post, per TMZ. “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” wrote her mother, and Kaia’s friends, fans, and family gave “prayers” and love to her during this heartbreaking time.

Kaila’s mother didn’t share any details about her daughter’s passing, like the date of Kaila’s death or the exact cause of this young girl’s end. HollywoodLife will update this post with any additional information when made available. Until then, here’s what we know about Kailia Posey.

Kaila Appeared On An Episode Of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’

According to IMDB, Kaila was 5-years-old when she appeared on a 2012 episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. “Perfectionist Danielle, 10, and rivals Kayla, 4, and Kailia, 5, put it all on the line at the California Tropic Arizona pageant,” reads the episode’s bio.

She Continued To Compete

According to the @KailaPosey Instagram, the young girl continued to participate in pageants up until April 2021. “Had a blast at [Ultimate Dream Queen],” Kaila captioned a photo of her posing next to a giant check and a jeweled crown. “Love all my friends and family who came to cheer me on!”

Kaila Had A Brother

In an Oct. 2020 IG Post, Kaila celebrated “one of the best bros ever. Love you so much, and I hope you have a great day!!” Kaila wished her brother a happy birthday and that she “missed you more than ever.” The photos indicated that Kaila had an older brother and that he’s a student athlete who plays both football and basketball.

She Was A Practicing Contortionist

“Great contortion class today. Learning new skills is a great filling thank you,” Kaila captioned a Dec. 2020 video of her practicing a handstand while bending her legs over her head. She later showed her hard work by firing a bow-and-arrow with her feet. “I had a great time this week. Thank you to everyone who cheered me on,” she captioned an Apr. 2021 gallery of her competing at a pageant. She had also set up a @Kailacontortion account to track her progress. The most recent video was posted on Apr. 30, 2022.

Kaila Loved The Great Outdoors

Kaila’s social media was filled with photos of her enjoying nature. On Apr. 9, she shared a photo of her doing a backflip over a waterfall in Jamaica. In January, she posed in front of a barn door. In August, she posed in Birch Bay, saying she was in her “element.” The young woman enjoyed guns, her friends, and living her life.