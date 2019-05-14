Julie Rosenberg: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor: Edge Of Extinction’ Finalist

As one of five contestants remaining on ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction,’ Julie Rosenberg has a chance to win the whole thing — but taking home the title of Sole Survivor won’t be an easy feat!

Julie Rosenberg is a finalist on Survivor: Edge of Extinction alongside Rick Devens, Victoria Baamonde, Lauren O’Connell and Gavin Whitson. However, during the May 15 finale, 11 players who have already been eliminated will compete for one final chance to get back in the game, meaning another person will be in the mix to possibly win and take home the $1 million. Julie has had a lot of ups and downs throughout the show, and has not been afraid to get emotional in front of her fellow competitors. Here’s more to know about the 46-year-old:

1. She’s a proud mom. Julie is married with two kids. Her husband visited her on the island during the loved ones’ visit this season, and she said raising her two children is her ‘personal claim to fame.’ “[They] impress me every day with their intelligence, strength, humor, and resilience,” she said before the show. “I hope I can make them as proud of me as I am of them.” She also has two Bernse mountain dogs.

2. She’s a toymaker. Julie’s occupation in her Survivor bio lists her as a ‘toymaker.’ She sells her creations in her very own Etsy shop, and owns a company called Henry + Wren, which she operates out of New York City.

3. She’s charitable. Through her company Henry + Wren, Julie gives back by donating ten meals to families in need for every one toy sold. She is partnered with the organization called Feeding America to achieve this goal.

4. She used to be a teacher. Before starting her own business, Julie worked as an elementary school teacher. She has her Master’s in Early Childhood Education, and was inspired by what she saw as a parent AND in the classroom to start handcrafting her own toys to stimulate creative play and learning.

5. What are her hobbies? When she’s not working and raising her family, Julie likes to read psychological thrillers, take hot yoga classes, participate in escape rooms and research gluten-free recipes (although she admits she barely ever goes through with cooking them)!