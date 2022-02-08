Josh Neuman: 5 Things To Know About US Skateboarder, 22, Killed In Iceland Plane Crash

Learn about Josh Neuman, the skateboarder and filmmaker who was one of four people killed in a plane crash in Iceland.

Four people, including 22-year-old skateboarder and YouTube star Josh Neuman, were killed in a plane crash in Iceland. Their bodies were discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn on Feb. 6, three days after Josh and his fellow passengers were declared missing, according to CNN. He was on the plane to create content for Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp. Also killed in the crash was Tim Alings, 27, Suspicious Antwerp’s social media manager; Nicole Bellavia, 33, a skydiver and social media influencer; and pilot Haraldur Diego, 49.

Josh’s family, friends and fans are mourning his shocking death. His parents Chris and Kristin, and his brother Daniel, said in a statement they are “devastated and heartbroken” following Josh’s passing. Here’s everything to know about Josh.

1. Josh created skateboarding content on YouTube.

Josh was famous for his epic skateboarding content on his YouTube channel, where he had over 1 million subscribers. Josh showed off his incredible skateboarding skills in video after video at places all over the world. He started filming skateboarding content for YouTube when he was 12, according to his bio on his website. “Since then, his passion for extreme sports, traveling, & creating compelling content has grown exponentially,” the bio says. Josh attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but dropped out to pursue content creation full time. Josh was living in L.A. when he died.

2. He had a big social media following.

Josh had over 160,000 followers on Instagram at the time of his death. Chris Pratt was one of those followers! Josh would share some of his skateboarding videos onto his Instagram page, as well. He’d also post photos from where he’d travel to film his skateboarding content.

3. He was adventurous.

Josh traveled to so many different places for his YouTube skateboarding career. In the U.S., he shared videos from North Carolina, California, Hawaii, Colorado and New York, and typically did awesome activities while at the destinations. He went hiking in L.A., explored waterfalls in the Hawaiian island Oahu, visited Times Square, and more. He went to Austria, Norway, France, and more non-U.S. locations. As mentioned before, Josh was in Iceland filming new content when he died.

4. He had his own brand.

Josh created his brand called NeuVision and sold clothing and skateboards. The brand is described as “focused on pushing people beyond what they think is possible,” per its website. The NeuVision skateboarder costs $150 but is currently sold out. The clothing products, which include NeuVision hoodies in black, gray, and white, are also sold out. Josh also worked with other brands, Prada, Sony, Lexus, and GoPro, for his skateboarding content.

5. Josh’s family plans to ‘keep his legacy alive forever.’

Josh has been remembered by loved ones and fans in heartfelt tributes since his death. His parents and brother shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram page. “Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve,” they said. “The way he not just touched, but impacted lives was a scale of its own. In his quest for adventure, thirst for creative and passion for personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched. Josh believed in this world and knew that one person could make a difference. And he did,” they added.

In honor of Josh, his family also promised to establish “a charitable foundation that will continue to forever support his dream to make a meaningful difference in this world that we live in, so that his name, and his enduring spirit, will never perish.”