Jonathan Goodwin: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Star & His Wild Danger Act

Jonathan Goodwin is bringing the thrills on ‘AGT.’ The season 15 contestant has made it to the quarterfinals, and he’s ready to shock the judges and fans once again.

The competition is heating up on America’s Got Talent. The season 15 quarterfinals have arrived and daredevil Jonathan Goodwin has become a frontrunner with his jaw-dropping danger act. So, who is Jonathan Goodwin? He’s a very established performer and has a history of taking big risks for entertainment. HollywoodLife has rounded up list of 5 key things to know about him.

1. Jonathan is one of AGT’s most incredible danger acts — ever. He made his first appearance on America’s Got Talent during the judge cuts. His act featured him being blindfolded and dodging crossbows being shot at him. His danger act had the judges on the edge of their seats. Simon Cowell called his performance one of the “craziest” acts ever on AGT. The accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, martial artist, free diver, and free climber moved on to the quarterfinals after that act.

2. He had his own show! Jonathan’s series, The Incredible Mr. Goodwin, began airing in the UK in 2013. He has also

appeared on a number of shows, including One Way Out and How Not to Become Shark Bait on Discovery Channel.

3. He previously appeared on another Got Talent show. Jonathan made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent season 13 in 2019. He was buried alive during his final performance. He didn’t win Britain’s Got Talent, but he’s looking to change that with America’s Got Talent!

4. Jonathan is a single dad. He lives in Las Vegas with his 8-year-old daughter, Milligan.

5. He’s risked his life a number of times. Jonathan is truly not afraid of anything. He’s been hanged, buried alive, hung by his toes from helicopters, burned at the stake, attacked by sharks and rattlesnakes, covered in 200,000 bees, and more, according to his AGT bio. Just a normal day for Jonathan!