John Paul Jones: 5 Things To Know About The Goofy ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

Although John Paul Jones hasn’t gotten much screen time on this season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ he’s won viewers over with his quirky personality and insistence that he be referred to by his FULL name!

John Paul Jones, 24, is one of the men vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, and although he’s made the top 15, we’ve barely seen him on the show this season. Fans have complained week after week about John Paul Jones’ lack of screen time, because the few times he has been on-camera, he’s revealed his lovable and goofy personality. From the very first episode when John Paul Jones told Hannah that he likes to be called by his FULL name at all times, viewers have been intrigued by the 24-year-old, and we’ve rounded up more to know about him.

1. He’s educated and a smart guy! John Paul Jones graduated from The Catholic University of America in 2017. He attended the Washington D.C. school’s Busch School of Business & Economics, and obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Finance. He also graduated Magna Cum Laude and toward the top of his class. During his college years, he had two internships: For the summer of 2016, he worked as a Finance intern at Surescripts LLC, and in 2017, he served as a research intern at Hudson Structured Capital Management.

2. He’s employed. After graduating from college, John Paul Jones began working as a Financial Analyst at 2U, an educational technology company that offers online degree programs to non-profit colleges and universities.

3. He’s done some acting. John Paul Jones starred in his college’s theater production of Picnic.

4. He has four siblings! John Paul Jones doesn’t post much on Instagram, but he did once share a photo of himself and his four siblings! He has one brother and three sisters — and they’re all blonde like him!

5. He likes traveling. John Paul Jones lists traveling as one of his interests in his Bachelorette bio. His LinkedIn also reveals that he took a humanitarian service trip to Jamaica while he was in college in 2015.