Jen Saviano: 5 Things About The Beauty Who Has Her Eye On Chris Bukowski On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

It’s been three years since Jen Saviano was last on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but she’s back for another chance at love during season six!

Jen Saviano is set to make her debut on season six of Bachelor in Paradise during the Aug. 20 episode, and based on the previews, it looks like she might bring some drama! The sneak peeks show Jen on a date with Chris Bukowski, who has been spending time with Katie Morton since week one. Naturally, Katie is super upset that Chris might be starting to form a new connection. We’ll see how it all plays out when the episode airs, but for now, here’s a refresher on Jen, who hasn’t been on a Bachelor Nation show since 2016:

1. She dated Nick Viall on season three of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ This isn’t Jen’s first rodeo in Mexico! In 2016, she appeared on the show’s third season, also arriving during week three. When Jen came on the show, Nick was not romantically involved with anyone, and only received a ‘friend’ rose from Haley Ferguson so he could stay on the show. Jen used her date card to ask Nick out, and they quickly became a strong couple. Nick even picks out an engagement ring to propose to Jen, but at the final rose ceremony, he is unable to pop the question. They split, and Nick went on to become the Bachelor.

2. What season of ‘The Bachelor’ was she on? Jen first appeared on Bachelor nation during Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2016. She was eliminated during week five.

3. She’s a college graduate. Jen attended Flagler University from 2009-2012 and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

4. She has a Lifestyle blog. Jen runs her own lifestyle blog called MissLifestyler. She has partnerships with brands like Nike, Kohls, Lululemon and more.

5. She also runs a travel blog. Additionally, Jen and her friend, Colleen, run a travel blog called WhatHappensInNash.com, which features travel guides for the city, personalized itineraries and more!