Jeanine Zheng: 5 Things To Know About ‘Survivor’ Player Whose Biggest Ally Didn’t Make The Merge

Jeanine Zheng was on the receiving end of a blindside on the Oct. 26 episode of Survivor 43, when the majority of the 13 remaining castaways voted out her ally Elie Scott. The final 12 officially made the merge and Jeanine, 24, is on her own without Elie. The good news is that she has the Hidden Immunity Idol from the Baka tribe. The bad news? Everyone knows about it — including her tribemate Mike Gabler who turned on the Baka 5 and put the target on Elie to send her home.

So, who is Jeanine Zheng? Here’s what you need to know about the woman who is becoming the underdog of Survivor 43.

Jeanine lives in California.

Jeanine currently lives in San Francisco, California. She’s originally from South Hamilton, Massachusetts, before she made the jump to travel across the country and relocate to the Golden State.

She’s a UX Designer.

Jeanine works as a user experience designer at Levi Strauss & Co., according to her LinkedIn. Levi Strauss is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Jeanine has been working there since June 2019.

She went to Harvard.

Jeanine attended Harvard University from 2016 to 2020. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science and visual design with honors and a thesis.

She’s playing the game for her dad.

Jeanine flew to Fiji to play Survivor 43 all for her dad who is a super-fan of the CBS reality show. “As a Chinese immigrant, he could have never imagined being on the show,” she told Parade magazine. “But for me to now be on the show, as his daughter and first gen, is special.”

Her favorite ‘Survivor’ winner is Kim Spradlin.

Jeanine gushed over Survivor One World champion Kim Spradlin in her Parade interview. Jeanine said that she relates to Kim’s ability to “make one on one relationships with people and make people feel really seen and heard.”