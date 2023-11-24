Who Is Janet Holden? Everything to Know About Eric McCormack’s Ex

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Eric McCormack is getting divorced from his wife, Janet Holden, after 26 years of marriage. Janet filed paperwork to end her marriage to the actor, 60, on November 22 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to TMZ. Janet is reportedly seeking spousal support from Eric.

Eric is best known from his role as gay lawyer Will Truman on Will & Grace. He met his estranged wife on the set of a different television series back in the 1990s. Keep reading to learn more about Janet and her relationship with Eric.

Who Is Janet Holden?

Janet is Canadian, like Eric, and has also worked in the entertainment industry. She served as the assistant director on Lonesome Dove: The Series Angel Flight Down, Portraits of a Killer, In Cold Blood, and Mr. Magoo in the 90s. It’s unclear what Janet has done for work since then.

How Long Were Janet and Eric Married?

Eric and Janet tied the knot in August 1997 and stayed married for over 26 years. It’s unclear when they officially split, since Janet did not list an official date of separation in her divorce filing.

The former couple met on the set of the 1994 Canadian TV show Lonesome Dove. Eric was an actor on the project and Janet was the assistant director. Eric talked about the start of their relationship in an interview with The Guardian in 2007.

“She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted,” he recalled. “I’d been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck … At first she wasn’t too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn’t supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment.”

Do Janet and Eric Have Kids?

Janet and Eric have one son, 21-year-old Finnigan, who was born in July 2002. Finnigan has mostly stayed out of the public eye and leads a very private life. However, Finnigan did make an appearance at his dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on September 13, 2018. Eric, Janet, and Finnigan all posed for pictures together at the event.

Since Finnigan is a legal adult, Janet and Eric do not need to deal with the custody of their child in their divorce proceedings.