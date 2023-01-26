Jadyn Jannasch: 5 Things To Know About The LSU Swimmer Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to the 2023 NFC divisional round where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers

The superstar quarterback kept his split from his longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett in 2022 private until Jan. 2023

Prescott is now reportedly dating a swimmer from Louisiana State University

Dak Prescott’s schedule opened up after his 2023 Super Bowl dreams came to an end when the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22. The downtime could provide a silver lining for Dak’s romantic life, as it was reported a few days before the game that the superstar quarterback had quietly split from his longtime girlfriend Natale Buffet in March 2022 and that he already had a new woman on his arm: Louisiana State University swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. While Dak licks his wounds and looks forward to the next football season, let’s take a closer look at Jadyn. Keep reading to find out more about her, below.

Jadyn is a college athlete from Texas

Jadyn Lane Jannasch was born on April 2, 2002 in Frisco, Texas to parents Jeff and Jana Jannasch, according to her LSU bio page. After attending Frisco High, Jadyn took her athletic abilities to LSU where she competes for the swimming team in the breaststroke. The 5’8″ junior, whose brother Jack also swims at the school, is majoring in mass communications and said she chose LSU for a myriad of reasons, per the bio: “the amazing atmosphere, coaches, and the extreme want to be able to swim on the same team as her brother.”

How did she meet Dak?

Jadyn’s father, Jeff Jannasch, is the owner of a Texas mortgage company that partnered with the Dallas Cowboys, per New York Post. The collaboration reportedly had Jeff and Dak becoming pals, where Jeff eventually introduced the quarterback to his daughter.

Jadyn and Dak were ‘active’ over the holidays

Although the romance is reportedly new, sources for the Post reported that the pair were “active” over the holidays. Jadyn also has reportedly taken a few of her LSU Tigers teammates to “a couple of games over the season.”

She reportedly said she’s Dak’s ‘rebound’

The news of Dak’s split with his former girlfriend, Natalie, only became public in January 2023, reportedly a year after the actual breakup. Jadyn appeared to have that in mind when she dished to friends that she thinks of herself in a “rebound” relationship with the sports figure. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” an insider told New York Post. “But given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

Jadyn is also a model

One only has to look at Jadyn’s Instagram to know she loves posing for the camera. The blonde beauty clearly shares her gorgeous modeling shots as often as she can. In one post, Jadyn rocked a black cat suit and leather gloves as she knelt on the floor. “Just in case you forgot,” she coyly captioned the sassy pic.