Jaden Michael: 5 Things To Know About Actor Cast As Young Colin Kaepernick In New Netflix Series

Jaden Michael has officially been cast as athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick in the upcoming Netflix limited series ‘Colin In Black & White.’ Learn more about the 17-year-old rising star!

Young actor Jaden Michael is about to skyrocket into stardom. The 17-year-old has been cast as a young Colin Kaepernick in the forthcoming Netflix limited series Colin In Black & White. The series was created by the former NFL star and filmmaker Ava DuVernay and will follow a young Colin through his time growing up in a White, adoptive family and the first few years of his football career, leading to his ardent activism. Jaden already boasts a number of impressive credits to his filmography, so fans can rest assured that the teen star is more than ready to meet the challenge of playing Colin. Learn five more facts about the young star!

1) Jaden began acting when he was a child. The young star’s first credit came in 2009, appearing in the short film Love Seat. Jaden would have been roughly six years old at the time. From there, his film career truly flourished, landing major roles in films like Wonderstruck, Paterson, and more. But Jaden isn’t just familiar with roles on the big screen

2) His most well-known work is on TV. Jaden’s biggest role came with the Netflix series The Get Down, where he played Rafe in the 2016 series created by acclaimed filmmaker Baz Lurhmann. More recently, Jaden played Lucas on the TV series The Bug Diaries, and starred in the Netflix movie Vampires vs. The Bronx.

3) Colin Kaepernick had a hand in choosing Jaden to play him. Jaden didn’t just earn the role of the former NFL star based on an audition in front of a room of Hollywood executives. The man who he will be playing actually had a major role in choosing Jaden. Colin serves as a producer on the six-episode Netflix series, and couldn’t believe he had the opportunity to cast a younger version of himself for the show. “I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life,” Colin tweeted on October 27. “I can’t wait for the world to see [Jaden Michael] be an all-star on [Netflix].

4) Jaden has quite the fan base already! Though the Netflix limited series will undoubtedly launch Jaden’s career to a whole new level, the young star already has a devoted fan base. On Instagram, Jade boasts over 15K followers, while on Twitter, he has just over 1K. Those numbers will likely grow, as Jaden, himself, made the thrilling announcement of his next gig on his IG! “I couldn’t be more ecstatic to tell the story of the Legend, the Leader, the All-Star, Colin Kaepernick,” he shared in his Instagram announcement.

5) The young star loves the outdoors. Along with photos and promotional material from the various projects of which he’s been a part, Jaden also loves to share images from his time with his family. The young star appears to be a big surfer, according to photos from his Instagram account. Photos of the actor from Memorial Day weekend featured him catching some waves with his family at the beach.