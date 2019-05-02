Indyamarie: 5 Things To Know About Model Who’s Dating Chris Brown

Chris Brown has a new lady on his arm! After getting cozy on the set of his new music video, Chris and Indyamarie have been spending their fair share of time together. Here’s 5 things to know about the stunning model.

Everyone is taking notice of the fact that Chris Brown, 29, has been spending plenty of time with the gorgeous model, Indyamarie, 25, and it looks like these two just might be an item. The pair were spotted getting cozy on the set of their “Type a Way” music video but their relationship goes far beyond set life. Several sources close to the “Loyal” hit-maker and model told HollywoodLife that the couple is “totally falling” for each other! Now that the seemingly inseparable pair are taking their romance public, everyone wants to know more about the stunning model. Here’s five things to know about Indyamarie.

1. Indyamarie is featured in Chris’ new music video, so it looks like the lovebirds aren’t afraid to mix work and play. The model was seen on the set of his new music video for “Type A Way” featuring Eric Bellinger. She shared several snapshots with Chris on set to her own Instagram page, but the singer seemed to confirm their romance with a post of his own. He shared a selfie of Indyamarie with his followers on April 28 with a sweet caption to coincide. “When you are beautiful and dope you get da limited edition “INDIGO” LETTERMAN!❤️” he wrote below the pic, which showed his lady rocking his clothing brand, Black Pyramid.

2. It hasn’t been an easy road for the model. Indyamarie originally hails from Pittsburgh, PA, but according to her bio, she essentially raised herself. After enduring an abusive childhood, the model struck out on her own when she was just a teen.

3. She was a wardrobe stylist before becoming a model. Indyamarie was a successful a stylist before dabbling in songwriting, and then ultimately turning to modeling. In 2017, Indyamarie officially signed with Wilhelmina Models.

4. She’s got an impressive resume. Indyamarie has worked wsith just about every notable brand under the sun including PUMA, Fenty PUMA By Rihanna, Journeys, adidas, Apple, Google, Coca-Cola and Powerade, to name a few.

5. Indyamarie and Chris have actually known each other for years. The two were first rumored to be an item in back in 2015, just after he called it quits with Karrueche Tran. It looks like four years later, these two are finally giving romance a go.