Holly Brand: 5 Things To Know About The Former Pageant Queen Competing On ‘The Voice’

Holly is one of The Voice season 23 contestants.

Holly is a former Miss Mississippi.

Holly has a connection to Blake Shelton.

Holly Brand could very well be The Voice’s next great country star. The 23-year-old Mississippi native will be facing off against Rachel Christine in the Knockouts during the April 24 episode. She’s performing Patsy Cline’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

So, who is Holly Brand? She’s one of the most talented singers of season 23. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Holly.

1. Holly is a member of Team Kelly.

Holly performed Faith Hill’s “Mississippi Girl” for her Blind Audition. Kelly Clarkson turned her red chair immediately, followed by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Niall said that Holly reminded him of Maren Morris! Holly ended up choosing Kelly as her coach for the season.

2. Holly is a former pageant queen.

Holly was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021. As Miss Mississippi, Holly traveled all across the state. She participated in speaking engagements and performed for various organizations. “Mississippi, it is my privilege to wear your name across my chest for the next year. I am so proud to call Mississippi my home, and it is the greatest honor of my life to represent this incredible state,” Holly wrote on Instagram in 2021.

3. Holly has a connection to Blake Shelton.

During her Blind Audition, Holly revealed that she actually opened for Blake Shelton when she was just 10 years old after winning a local competition. “That concert was like the moment that I realized I wanted to be an artist,” she told Blake when they came face-to-face. She even had a picture of them together!

4. Holly has a boyfriend.

Holly is dating a man named Hayden. She recently posted Instagram photos with her boyfriend as they celebrated Easter. Cute couple alert!

5. Holly is on TikTok!

Holly is active on TikTok under the handle @misshollybrand. Her Blind Audition video has over 3.8 million views.