Holland Taylor: 5 Things to Know About Sarah Paulson’s Partner

Image Credit: SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been going strong since 2015. The pair first met at a dinner party in 2005, but they re-connected a decade later and sparks flew! The pair have been dating ever since, and their relationship is going very well. Sarah, 48, revealed that she and Holland, 80, would commute back and forth between New York and Los Angeles amid her 2023 performances on Broadway in a new Vogue profile, published in November 2023.

Get to know more about Holland here!

Holland Has Starred in Tons of Hit TV Shows

Holland is a veteran TV actress, and she’s starred in tons of hit series over the year. She played Judge Roberta Kittleson on The Practice from 1998 to 2003. She won an Emmy in 1999 for Best Supporting Actress for her role on the show.

Holland was a riot as Evelyn Harper on Two & A Half Men. She played Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer’s mother on the CBS comedy. Evelyn was bisexual, but she married a number of rich men who would leave lots of money to her when they passed away.

Most recently, Holland has won over a new audience with her supporting role in the Apple TV+ streaming series The Morning Show. She plays UBA board member Cybil Reynolds, beginning in season 2 of the show.

She’s Starred in Movies, Like ‘Legally Blonde’

Holland played Professor Stromwell in the hit movie Legally Blonde, who was the inspiration for Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods. Even though she kicked Elle out of class on her first day, but she ended up inspiring Elle to not give up on her dreams. Snaps for Stromwell! Holland reunited with Reese in 2021 on The Morning Show.

Besides Legally Blonde, Holland has had tons of huge movie roles, like The Wedding Date, George of the Jungle, The Truman Show, Baby Mama, Bill and Ted Face the Music, and many more.

She’s Never Married or Had Children

Holland has kept her personal life mostly private over the course of her career. Her relationship with Sarah is the only relationship of Holland’s that has been broadcast to the public. The pair have shared some details about their relationship though. Sarah admitted that despite eight years together, the two of them keep separate residencies.

She Wrote and Starred in a Show About a Former Texas Governor

Holland performed the show, Ann, on Broadway in 2013. The show was based on the life of former Texas Governor Ann Richards, who held office from 1991 to 1995. She’s the most recent Democrat to hold that office. She was nominated for a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Her Early Career Was in the Theater

While many people may recognize Holland for movie and TV performances, she’s also a notably seasoned theater actress. Beginning in the 1960s, she starred in a ton of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. Her first role was in the ensemble for 1965’s The Devils. Her most recent Broadway appearance was in 2016’s The Front Page as Mrs. Grant.