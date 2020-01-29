Halston Sage: 5 Things To Know About Actress, 26, Who’s Rumored To Be Dating Zac Efron, 32

Zac Efron may have a new lady in his life! The actor is rumored to be dating his former co-star Halston Sage and we have five things you need to know about the young starlet.

Zac Efron might be off the market! The actor, 32, has set his sights on a new lady love after splitting from Sarah Bro after less than a year of dating. But Zac’s lovelorn heart is being quickly mended by none other than Halston Sage! Halston, an actress herself, might be a familiar face to some diehard Zac fans and for very good reason. Here are five things you should know about the budding young star!

1) She started acting as a teenager. Halston’s first onscreen credit came in 2011 with an episode of the series Victorious. Halston plays the character Sadie in the first episode of season two titled “Beggin’ On You Knees.”

2) Halston and Zac have known each other for almost six years. The potential couple first met on the set of the 2014 film Neighbors, where Zac portrays frat star Teddy Sanders opposite Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne‘s Mac and Kelly Radner. In the film, Halston took on the role of Brooke, who just happens to be Teddy’s boyfriend in the film! During the time they promoted the flick, Zac and Halston were actually thought to be an item.

3) Halston has worked with some big names in the entertainment industry. Because of her credits, Halston has had the opportunity to work with top-billing stars the likes of Mindy Kaling (Late Night), Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), and Cara Delevingne (Paper Towns), among many others!

4) Before she ventured into acting, Halston loved horse riding. In a July 2013 Instagram post, the Los Angeles native shared that she “grew up riding horses.” When she did a photoshoot for Abercrombie where she had to get back in the saddle, it was truly a perfect fit and an easy job to tackle!

5) She’s currently on the show Prodigal Son. On the FOX series, Halston plays Ainsley Whitly, a TV news reporter who happens to be the young sister of the main character, Malcolm (Tom Payne). Halston is a series regular on the show, which you can see for yourself Monday nights at 9 pm on FOX!