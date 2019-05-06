Gyth Rigdon: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Fan-Favorite

There are tons of talented singers on season 16 of ‘The Voice,’ but Gyth Rigdon has quickly emerged as a fan-favorite. Here’s more to know about the rising country star.

Gyth Rigdon is a top 13 finalist on season 16 of The Voice, and he’s been one of the most buzzed-about singers on the show amongst viewers all season long. Gyth’s blind audition was the very first shown during the premiere episode on Feb. 25, and he made a statement right off the bat — John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson all turned their chairs to get him on their teams. However, Blake used his BLOCK against John, so the rookie coach couldn’t get Gyth on his team. Gyth wound up choosing Blake as his coach, and made it through the Battles, Cross Battles and Live Playoffs on the country singer’s team. Here’s more to know about the 25-year-old:

1. He grew up on a racehorse farm! Gyth earned his hard work ethic after being raised on his family’s racehorse farm in Louisiana. His childhood consisted of early mornings, during which he was responsible for helping to feed, wash and train 27 racehorses. He worked from sun up until sun down during his years on the farm, and was raised by a single father.

2.How did he start playing music? Gyth discovered his love of music when he was just three years old and first picked up a guitar. Throughout his childhood, Gyth sang in church and performed in talent shows. He put music on the back-burner when he was nine years old, but discovered his passion once again during a family campfire jam session when he was 15. At 18 years old, he moved to Nashville without knowing a single person to kick off his music career.

3. He’s toured with well-known artists. Gyth has opened for singers like Jake Owen, Andy Grammer, Chase Bryant, Gary Allan and more.

4. He’s already released music as a solo artist. In 2016, Gyth released his debut album, Where I Began, which included the successful single, “Body Language.” He followed up with another album in 2018 called When I’m Gone.

5. He’s auditioned for ‘The Voice’ before. Season 16 was not the first time Gyth auditioned for The Voice. He admitted to previously trying out several years before, but was rejected before even getting to the blind audition. “Honestly, I’m glad I was told no,” he said. “Because looking back now…I wasn’t ready.”