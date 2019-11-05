Graham Phillips: 5 Things To Know About The Swoonworthy Star Of ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

Graham Phillips is ready to take on the high seas as Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ The actor has starred in some of TV’s biggest shows but he’s got a very strong musical background.

Graham Phillips, 26, is taking on the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid Live! on Nov. 5. The live musical event also features Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and John Stamos. Graham is returning to his musical roots with ABC’s live musical event. The actor has done everything — movies, TV, and stage work. And he’s only 26!

1. Graham’s breakout role was in The Good Wife. Graham played Zach Florrick on the critically-acclaimed series The Good Wife for 7 seasons. The show won 5 Emmys over the course of its run. Since The Good Wife ended, Graham has had a number of notable roles on Secrets and Lies, Atypical, and Riverdale.

2. He was an original cast member of a Broadway musical. Graham starred as Evan Goldman in the musical comedy 13 from 2008 to 2009. He also played the title role in The Little Prince during its run with the New York City Opera. He played Young Clyde in An American Tragedy at the Metropolitan Opera as well.

3. Graham has also starred in a number of films. The actor played Jordan Baxter in Evan Almighty and Ethan Shaw in XOXO. He recently played Austin in the 2018 comedy Blockers.

4. He went to Princeton University. He enrolled in 2012 and majored in history.

5. He’s headed behind the camera for his upcoming projects. Graham has a new film called The Bygone that he worked on with his brother, Parker. He is also set to direct the feature film, Rumble Through the Dark, which he is producing with Parker as well. “We’ve always wanted to make films,” Graham told HollywoodLife. “Now we’re finally getting to do it and we’re loving it.”