George Segal Dead: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Who Died At 87

George Segal, who starred in classic films alongside stars like John Travolta and made fans laugh as ‘Pops’ on ‘The Goldbergs,’ has sadly passed away. Learn more about his life accomplishments.

Hollywood lost a beloved star, because George Segal has passed away. The death of the 87-year-old star on The Goldbergs was announced by his wife of 24 years, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, in a heartbreaking statement on March 23. You can read on to learn the cause of the actor’s death — and the legacy he left behind in Hollywood — below:

George Segal’s Death Was Caused By ‘Complications’ From His Surgery

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” George’s wife Sonia revealed in a statement obtained by Variety after George passed away on March 23, 2021. HollywoodLife has also reached out to George’s rep for a statement.

A bypass surgery is also known as a coronary bypass surgery, and it “redirects blood around a section of a blocked or partially blocked artery in your heart,” the Mayo Clinic explains, adding, “The procedure involves taking a healthy blood vessel from your leg, arm or chest and connecting it below and above the blocked arteries in your heart. With a new pathway, blood flow to the heart muscle improves.”

George Segal Has Starred On Many Famous TV Shows

You probably recognize George as Albert “Pops” Solomon, the beloved wacky grandpa on The Goldbergs. George has starred on the ABC sitcom that centers around a family in the ’80s since the show’s premiere in 2013 (the eighth season premiered in Oct. 2020). The creator of The Goldbergs, Adam F. Goldberg, even wrote a Twitter tribute in honor of George, which you can read below:

The Goldbergs is not the only well-known show George has starred on. You may recognize him as the fashion magazine publisher, Jack Gallo, on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! which David Spade also starred in. The series aired between 1997-2003; before the turn of the century, George was also a regular on the shows Tracey Takes On… (1997), The Naked Truth (1995-1997), The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest (1996-1997), High Tide (1994) Murphy’s Law (1988-1989) and Take Five (1987).

George Was In Countless Movies

Long before he starred as the beloved grandfather on The Goldbergs, George made a name for himself as a big-time movie star in the ’60s. He made his acting debut in the 1960 TV movie The Closing Door, but George captured critics’ attention in 1965 when he starred on Ship of Fools (which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture) and King Rat.

This led to a successful movie career that put George alongside many other A-list stars. He co-starred with John Travolta and Kirstie Alley in the rom-coms Look Who’s Talking (1989) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993) — you can watch one of George’s scenes with John above!

In what was one of his most notable roles, George played the college professor alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1966 feature Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? This earned George a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role from the Academy Awards. George also teamed up with Glenda Jackson to lead the 1973 rom-com, A Touch of Class.

Before Becoming An Actor, He Was A Banjo Player

Yes, really — banjo playing was George’s calling before he turned to acting as an adult! During his time as a student at Haverford College and Columbia University in the ’50s, George played the string instrument with the Bruno Lynch and His Imperial Jazz Band.

After graduating from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in performing arts and drama, George took his musical talents to the army where he performed with the Corporal Bruno’s Sad Sack Six.

Once George became an established actor, he released three albums between the ’60s-’80s: The Yama Yama Man, A Touch of Ragtime and Basin Street.

The Famous Actor Was Married Three Times

George is survived by his wife, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, whom he tied the knot with in 1996. Sonia and George were high school sweethearts during their time as students at George High in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to a 1999 feature piece in the New York Daily News.

Before rekindling his relationship with Sonia, George had been married two times. The actor married Linda Rogoff, who managed the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, in 1983 and stayed with her up until she died of aplastic anemia in 1996. George’s first wife was film producer Marion Sobel, whom he was married to between 1956-1983 and welcomed two children with: Polly Segal, 55, and Elizabeth Segal, 59.