5 Things

George Segal Dead: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Who Died At 87

George Segal
Shutterstock
THE GOLDBERGS - "Vacation" - Before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure on the seventh season premiere of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Harbaugh)MICKEY MOUSE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN, HAYLEY ORRANTIA, SAM LERNER, TROY GENTILE, MINNIE MOUSE
THE GOLDBERGS - "Pretty in Pink" - Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won't be Prom King, Beverly's actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff's dad is in the hospital on the season finale of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY
THE GOLDBERGS - "Schmoopie's Big Adventure" - Mother and son have a bonding experience when Beverly buys a bicycle for Adam just like the one from "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," while Barry and Erica turn Murray's furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, SEAN GIAMBRONE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN, TROY GENTILE View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

George Segal, who starred in classic films alongside stars like John Travolta and made fans laugh as ‘Pops’ on ‘The Goldbergs,’ has sadly passed away. Learn more about his life accomplishments.

Hollywood lost a beloved star, because George Segal has passed away. The death of the 87-year-old star on The Goldbergs was announced by his wife of 24 years, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, in a heartbreaking statement on March 23. You can read on to learn the cause of the actor’s death — and the legacy he left behind in Hollywood — below:

George Segal’s Death Was Caused By ‘Complications’ From His Surgery

George Segal
George Segal in the 1966 film, The Quiller Memorandum. [Shutterstock]
“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” George’s wife Sonia revealed in a statement obtained by Variety after George passed away on March 23, 2021. HollywoodLife has also reached out to George’s rep for a statement.

A bypass surgery is also known as a coronary bypass surgery, and it “redirects blood around a section of a blocked or partially blocked artery in your heart,” the Mayo Clinic explains, adding, “The procedure involves taking a healthy blood vessel from your leg, arm or chest and connecting it below and above the blocked arteries in your heart. With a new pathway, blood flow to the heart muscle improves.”

George Segal Has Starred On Many Famous TV Shows

George Segal The Goldbergs
George Segal as Albert “Pops” Solomon on The Goldbergs. [Everett Collection]
You probably recognize George as Albert “Pops” Solomon, the beloved wacky grandpa on The Goldbergs. George has starred on the ABC sitcom that centers around a family in the ’80s since the show’s premiere in 2013 (the eighth season premiered in Oct. 2020). The creator of The Goldbergs, Adam F. Goldberg, even wrote a Twitter tribute in honor of George, which you can read below:

Adam F. Goldberg
The Goldbergs’ creator Adam F. Goldberg wrote this tribute for George after the actor passed away. [Twitter/@adamfgoldberg]
The Goldbergs is not the only well-known show George has starred on. You may recognize him as the fashion magazine publisher, Jack Gallo, on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! which David Spade also starred in. The series aired between 1997-2003; before the turn of the century, George was also a regular on the shows Tracey Takes On… (1997), The Naked Truth (1995-1997), The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest (1996-1997), High Tide (1994) Murphy’s Law (1988-1989) and Take Five (1987).

George Was In Countless Movies

Long before he starred as the beloved grandfather on The Goldbergs, George made a name for himself as a big-time movie star in the ’60s. He made his acting debut in the 1960 TV movie The Closing Door, but George captured critics’ attention in 1965 when he starred on Ship of Fools (which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture) and King Rat.

This led to a successful movie career that put George alongside many other A-list stars. He co-starred with John Travolta and Kirstie Alley in the rom-coms Look Who’s Talking (1989) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993) — you can watch one of George’s scenes with John above!

In what was one of his most notable roles, George played the college professor alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1966 feature Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? This earned George a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role from the Academy Awards. George also teamed up with Glenda Jackson to lead the 1973 rom-com, A Touch of Class.

Before Becoming An Actor, He Was A Banjo Player

George Segal Banjo
George Segal playing the banjo in 1984. [Shutterstock]
Yes, really — banjo playing was George’s calling before he turned to acting as an adult! During his time as a student at Haverford College and Columbia University in the ’50s, George played the string instrument with the Bruno Lynch and His Imperial Jazz Band.

After graduating from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in performing arts and drama, George took his musical talents to the army where he performed with the Corporal Bruno’s Sad Sack Six.

Once George became an established actor, he released three albums between the ’60s-’80s: The Yama Yama ManA Touch of Ragtime and Basin Street.

The Famous Actor Was Married Three Times 

George Segal, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum
George Segal at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony with his wife, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, in Feb. 2017. [Shutterstock]
George is survived by his wife, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, whom he tied the knot with in 1996. Sonia and George were high school sweethearts during their time as students at George High in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to a 1999 feature piece in the New York Daily News.

Before rekindling his relationship with Sonia, George had been married two times. The actor married Linda Rogoff, who managed the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, in 1983 and stayed with her up until she died of aplastic anemia in 1996. George’s first wife was film producer Marion Sobel, whom he was married to between 1956-1983 and welcomed two children with: Polly Segal, 55, and Elizabeth Segal, 59.