Gabriel Basso: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘The Night Agent’

The Night Agent is going to be a worthy Netflix binge. Gabriel Basso stars in the new series, which premieres on March 21. The 28-year-old plays an FBI agent who answers a call that thrusts him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

So, who is Gabriel Basso? He’s no stranger to notable roles. His role in The Night Agent is about to make him Hollywood’s latest “it” guy. Here’s what you need to know about Gabriel.

1. Gabriel stars in Netflix’s newest show The Night Agent.

Gabriel plays Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House. He’s in charge of manning a phone that never rings — until it does. When he answers the call, Peter finds himself in a dangerous and deadly conspiracy that involves several important figures in the White House. The Night Agent is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. All episodes will be released on March 23.

2. Gabriel had his first breakout moment when he was a kid.

The actor rose to fame playing Adam Jamison in the Showtime series The Big C. He also starred in the J.J. Abrams film Super 8. Gabriel has also had roles in films like Barely Lethal, The Whole Truth, The Kings of Summer, and Hillbilly Elegy.

3. Gabriel is a father.

Gabriel welcomed a daughter in 2020. He values privacy and has not revealed her name. In February 2023, Gabriel shared a photo of himself with his daughter. He wrote on Instagram, “A glimpse into the pit of insanity. If you live in the midst of chaos your thinking becomes chaotic and disorganized. Indeed. That is my ultimate secret to remaining inhumanly tense and on edge. Always keep yourself guessing so that your enemies and rivals wont have any idea what your next move will be. Always wear your gi. And always possess wrist control when addressing a toddler.”

4. Gabriel is an artist.

The actor told Interview in 2011, “I’m an artist. So if acting doesn’t work out, which I hope it does, I’m probably going to go into graphic design or something like that.” Gabriel showcases his hand-drawn illustrations on the Instagram page @son.sonofnone. In August 2022, Gabriel revealed that he personally created a piece of art for Keanu Reeves, his co-star in The Whole Truth. “My art officially adorns the halls of a legend. Much love to this man for trusting me with a pen,” Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

5. Gabriel recently became a certified waller.

Gabriel is a man of many talents. “After a solid week of work, I passed my Level 1 exam. Im officially a DSWA-certified waller and have a trade. No longer am I simply a clown who serves no other purpose than to entertain. I can pile stones on other stones in an organized manner now too. Level 2 soon,” he shared on Instagram.