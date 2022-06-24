Fireboy DML will be making his BET Awards debut on Sunday, June 26. The 26-year-old Nigerian star (whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan) has started to achieve crossover success in the United States after making huge waves in his home country. The R&B singer seems to be making a huge name for himself across the world. Before he takes the stage at the BET Awards, find out everything you need to know about him here!

More BET Awards Fireboy DML: 5 Things To Know about Nigerian Singer Performing At BET Awards

1. Fireboy has released two albums so far

Even though Fireboy might be relatively new for American audiences, the singer has been working hard on his musical career over the past four years. He dropped his debut single “Star” back in 2018, and he’s already built quite a catalog. His debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps arrived in 2019, and he followed it up with 2020’s Apollo. He’s expected to drop his third record Playboy later this year.

Fireboy has said that relatability is key to his music. “They are everyday topics, but I approach them from emotional angles. That’s why it stands out,” he told The New York Times in a 2019 interview.

View Related Gallery Sexiest BET Awards Looks Of All-Time: Photos Of Megan Thee Stallion & More Rihanna speaks at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles 2015 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA Megan Thee Stallion hits the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in a white hot dress. The sexy ensemble featured a slit completely up one side, as well as a plunging neckline.

2. He’s collaborated with Ed Sheeran and Madonna

With a number of songs under his belt, Fireboy has collaborated with a wide range of artists already, including the likes of D Smoke and Wande Coal. Still, the biggest artist he’s worked with yet has definitely been English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who made a guest appearance on his hit song “Peru.” Besides Ed, Fireboy also dropped a remix of Madonna’s classic song “Frozen.” The popstar shared a photo of the two together to her Instagram in February 2022.

3. He grew up singing in his choir

While he’s become one of the biggest stars to come out of Nigeria, Fireboy had very humble beginnings, starting with a local church choir. His career began when he would sing with the group in his hometown of Abeokuta, Ogun State, according to The New York Times.

4. He’s nominated for his first BET Award

Besides performing, Fireboy is also up for his first-ever BET award on Sunday. He’s nominated for Best International Act, where he’s up against Dave, Dinos, Fally Ipupa, Little Simz, Ludmilla, Major League DJZ, Tayc, and Tems. “Peru” was also nominated for Outstanding International Song at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

5. He won Africa’s Sound City MVP Award

While he’s only begun to receive nominations for American awards shows, Fireboy has received much recognition in his home country and continent. He took home 5 awards at the 2020 Headies in Nigeria, including the coveted Album of the Year award. He was also the 2020 winner of the Listener’s Choice award at the Sound City MVP Awards, which recognize music all across Africa.