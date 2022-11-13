Finn Little: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old Actor Returning As Carter In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Finn Little stars as Carter in Yellowstone.

Finn previously worked with Angelina Jolie.

Rip and Beth are going to be dealing with the roller coaster of having a full-blown teenager in Yellowstone season 5. Finn Little is back as Carter, the troubled young kid the couple made a part of their family. Between seasons 4 and 5, Finn has grown up before our eyes.

So, who is Finn Little? You might not recognize him in season 5, but he’s still the same actor who originated the role of Carter! Learn more about the 16-year-old actor starring in TV’s biggest hit.

1. Finn first appeared in Yellowstone season 4.

Finn made his first appearance in season 4 after crossing paths with Beth Dutton outside of the hospital. His father soon dies at the hospital, and Carter ends up on Beth’s doorstep after telling the police that she is his guardian. Beth and Rip take Carter in, although it’s not always an easy road for the new family. John Dutton takes Carter under his wing at the ranch. In season 5, Carter is well into his teenage years.

Finn has a great American accent as Carter in Yellowstone. However, Finn is from Down Under! The 16-year-old is from Brisbane, Australia.

3. Cole Hauser was stunned by Finn’s transformation between seasons.

When Finn returned to the set for season 5, Cole Hauser was shocked by how much Finn had grown up. “Yeah, he went from, like, a little pudgy kid to all of the sudden lean and tall, and I think he’s 6-foot-1,” Cole told Entertainment Tonight. “He came in this year and he looked at me and he’s like, ‘You ain’t gonna f**k with me this year, Cole.'” In a May 2022 Instagram post, Finn wrote, “When you say, ‘hi, nice to see you!’ to the film crew and they don’t know who you are!”

4. Finn’s character will have a love interest in season 5.

After a tough childhood, things are finally looking up for Carter. Orli Gottesman has joined the cast of Yellowstone as Halie, Carter’s love interest. “In season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him,” according to EW.

5. Finn has been Angelina Jolie’s co-star.

Before his breakout role in Yellowstone, Finn starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the 2021 action film Those Who Wish Me Dead. That’s how Finn first met Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Taylor wrote and directed the film. He later cast Finn as Carter in the Paramount Network show.