Elizabeth Shatner: 5 Things To Know About William Shatner’s Wife As He Files For Divorce

After 18 years, it’s over between William Shatner and his wife, Elizabeth Shatner. Here’s five fast facts you should know about the horseback rider, who married the actor in 2001.

William Shatner, 88, and his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Shatner, 59, are calling it quits. The Star Trek legend, 88, filed divorce documents on December 10, ending his fourth marriage, according to TMZ. The soon-to-be exes, who married in 2001, reportedly had a prenup, and neither party will seek spousal support per the agreement, the outlet reports; the actor is worth $100 million. The couple don’t have any kids, and the divorce process is apparently “running smoothly.” It’s unclear why the actor filed for divorce. In the meantime, find out more about Elizabeth, who’s not an actress like her husband, but famed in her own field.

1. William Shatner is her second husband. This wasn’t Elizabeth’s first marriage. She married husband Michael Gleen Martin in 1983; he passed away in August 1997. She met William two years later and began a romance, ultimately marrying in 2001. Elizabeth is actually the actor’s fourth wife. He was previously married to Gloria Rand, Marcy Lafferty, and Nerine Kidd. He has four children from his previous relationships: Melanie, 55, Lisabeth, Leslie, 61, and Daniel Shatner.

2. She’s a famed horsewoman. Elizabeth is a passionate horseback rider and instructor who’s won awards for her work in the field. She started riding at the age of five, and started teaching horseback riding at 14, while also judging Indiana Arabian Club competition. She went on to win several awards, as well as a prestigious scholarship. Eventually, she became a professional horse trainer, and got a degree from Perdue University in equine and animal science.

3. She’s a photographer and digital artist. Elizabeth is a talented artist who calls her digital and photography work “Flowrosophy.” As she explains on the site for her Art By Nature business, ” A photo safari trip in Israel was the spark that ignited her passion for art and photography. She discovered that the image of something as simple as a flower opened the mind’s eye to the beauty and the messages sometimes hidden in nature. There is a healing synergy in the combination of light and color present in nature, especially flowers.”

4. She’s a philanthropist. Elizabeth and William run a charity show together called Hollywood Charity Horse Show. Proceeds from the annual event go toward helping children in need. She also founded the All Glory Project, “a non-profit campaign of consciousness to thank our wounded heroes, human and animal alike, as well as their families.”

5. She’s appeared in documentaries with her husband, and wrote one of his most famous songs. Elizabeth was featured in a 2002 episode of E! True Hollywood Story, and later appeared in films likeLife Beyond Trek: William Shatner in 2004, Gonzo Ballet in 2009, and The Shatner Project in 2014. She also co-wrote the song “Together” on William’s album, Has Been.