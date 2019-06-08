Eliza Taylor: 5 Things To Know About Actress Who Married Her ‘The 100’ Co-Star Bob Morley

Eliza Taylor married her co-star Bob Morley from ‘The 100.’ Fans went wild over their Instagram announcement on June 7.

We’re so happy for The 100 actress Eliza Taylor and her new husband, also from the show, Bob Morley! The two shared the news that they got married on social media late Friday night, showing how happy they were to announce their relationship status. If you don’t know much about Eliza, learn five fast facts about her, below.

1. Eliza and her “best friend” got married! She announced their marriage on Twitter late at night on June 7, also sharing a photo of her and hubby Bob from their big day. “Recently I married my best friend and soul mate,” the actress said. “We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.” Bob also shared the news on his Twitter, as well. “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife,” he said. “This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind.”

2. She got her acting big break on a soap opera in Australia. Eliza began acting on Neighbors in 2005, but her biggest acting gig to date has been portraying Clarke Griffin on The 100, which she has done since 2014.

3. Fans have already loved her and Bob together – but mostly in their character roles. People have “shipped” Eliza and Bob’s characters on The CW show, rooting for them to get together. Maybe now that their real-life counterparts have, they will, too!

4. She’s philanthropic! Eliza is the co-founder of Koh Tao International Primary, a pre-school in Thailand.

5. Eliza was born on Oct. 24, 1989. She was born in Melbourne, Australia, and is 29 years old. She has two sisters and a brother.

We’re so happy for the beautiful couple, and we wish them a lifetime of happiness!