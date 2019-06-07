‘The 100’ Stars Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley Get Married In Surprise Wedding: See Romantic Messages

Bellarke is real! ‘The 100’ co-stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley announced to the world that they recently got married in sweet messages on June 7.

Congratulations are in order for Eliza Taylor, 29, and Bob Morley, 34. The actors, who play the beloved Clarke and Bellamy on the hit CW show The 100, revealed that they are together and got married recently. Their wedding announcement comes as a surprise to everyone. This is the first time Eliza and Bob have announced publicly that they are in a relationship. “Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time,” Eliza tweeted on June 7.

She also posted a photo from her wedding. Eliza and Bob are holding hands and their rings are in full view. Eliza is wearing a gorgeous lace dress and carrying a stunning bouquet of flowers. Bob also tweeted about the nuptials. “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind,” he tweeted.

The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg sent his well wishes to the newlyweds. “I want to wish my deepest congratulations to @MisElizaJane and @WildpipM! May they have a lifetime of happiness and love,” he wrote.

The 100 is currently in its sixth season. The show has already been renewed for season 7. Many fans have been shipping Eliza and Bob’s characters on the show for years now. Bellarke is what fans have dubbed Bellamy and Clarke’s ship name. Their characters are not together on the show (yet), but Eliza and Bob will live happily ever after together.