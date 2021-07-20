Dylan Zangwill: 5 Things About The 14-Year-Old Singer Who Could Be An ‘AGT’ Frontrunner

‘AGT’ has another standout singing on their hands! Dylan Zangwill is taking the stage during the July 21 episode, and he’s just 14 years old. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Dylan Zangwill’s ready to take America’s Got Talent by storm during the last round of season 16 auditions on July 21. The long-haired 14-year-old will be performing in front of the judges and the audience. If you’ve seen any of Dylan’s performances, you know this kid has some serious talent.

So, who is Dylan Zangwill? There are a lot of singers who have made it to the next round on AGT, but Dylan is one to watch out for if he makes it through. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Dylan.

1. Dylan is one of the younger ‘AGT’ contestants.

Even though he’s just 14 years old, Dylan is a seasoned performer. He’s already performed in local productions and gigs. Many of the singers who have auditioned for America’s Got Talent are much older than Dylan. AGT has a knack for recognizing young talent in past winners like Grace VanderWaal.

2. Dylan knows how to play every Beatles song.

He was introduced to the Beatles at a young age, according to his official website bio. He soon knew every Beatles song. He taught himself how to play piano and soon was able to play every Beatles song “in existence.” Dylan learned to play Abbey Road in one sitting.

3. He can play multiple instruments.

In addition to piano, Dylan can also play guitar. He started practicing daily and “could play all major and minor chords” in just a couple of months. In 2020, Dylan found a Hammond B-3 for sale online and purchased it. He also bought an organ. Dylan is very open to learning more instruments.

4. Dylan is working on his own music.

Dylan covers a lot of great rock hits from Queen, The Beatles, and more. His other inspirations include David Bowie, Greta Van Fleet, Led Zeppelin, and more. He doesn’t have any of his original music released, but he has been learning to make music over quarantine. He has some “fun projects” coming in the future.

5. He’s involved in musical theater.

In March 2019, Dylan appeared in a local production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. A few months later, Dylan starred in a production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.