Drake Milligan: 5 Things to Know About the Country Singer Standout Returning for ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

Drake Milligan became one of the most-loved acts of America’s Got Talent season 17. The country music singer made us swoon with his Elvis Presley vibes. Now he’s returning for a chance to become the AGT: Fantasy League champion.

Drake is no stranger to the stage. He’s been performing for years now. So, who is Drake Milligan? The 25-year-old is a talented country singer based out of Nashville and has dabbled in acting. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Drake.

Drake Was an ‘AGT’ Season 17 Finalist

Drake auditioned during season 17 of the hit NBC series. He returned for the qualifiers and quickly made it to the finals. He received a standing ovation from the judges. “You are the one to beat!” Heidi Klum said at the time. While he didn’t win season 17, he became a fan-favorite AGT act. He returned in season 18 to sing his original song “I Got a Problem.”

Drake Played Elvis Presley on a CMT Show

Drake starred as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2017 CMT TV series Sun Records. This marked Drake’s acting debut. He moved to Nashville for the series during his senior year of high school.

Drake Is From Texas

Drake was born and raised in Texas. However, he made the move to Nashville permanently when he was 19 years old. “The reason I came to Nashville is because all of my heroes are here. All the guys who wrote and played on my favorite songs are still so good. They wake up every day and want to write the best song they can. I wanted to learn something from every write. Writing with those songwriters was a rite of passage for me,” he said on his official website.

Drake Has Dropped an Album

Drake dropped his self-titled EP in 2021. He also released the single “Cowgirl for Christmas” in October 2021. He’s currently on tour to promote his music and recently performed at Stagecoach. His debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, was released in September 2022. Drake’s latest single “Don’e Leave Me Loving You” was released on January 5.

Drake Auditioned For ‘American Idol’

He auditioned for American Idol in 2018 but left the competition. “After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first!” he revealed on Instagram. “It was a very tough decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process… Everyone on the show was very kind and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it! Wishing the best of luck to all the talented folks competing on the show. I will be tuning in all season and I hope y’all do the same.”