Demi Rae: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Singer Who Wows Katy Perry

The ‘American Idol’ season 18 auditions continue and Demi Rae steps in front of the judges during the March 15 episode and completely blows them away with her performance.

Demi Rae, 26, is one of the top contestants to watch this season on American Idol. She performs in front of Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan during the March 15 episode. She leaves them stunned by her rendition of a Noah Cyrus song. So, who is Demi Rae? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about her.

1. Demi Rae gets a ticket to Hollywood after her powerful audition. She shows off her vocals by singing “Mad At You” by Noah Cyrus. Katy raves that she has a “great voice” but it’s not typical. Luke builds off of that and says that Demi started hitting these “perfectly done falsetto runs” right off the bat. Demi is an easy “yes” for all three of the judges.

2. Demi has wanted to be on American Idol since she was 9 years old. When she comes in for her audition, Demi brings a book that she wrote when she was around 9 years old. In the book, she wrote that her goal was to be on American Idol. She’s making that dream come true right now!

3. She was introduced to music at a very young age. Demi’s dad, Bryan, was a dance instructor so she was always around music when she was younger.

4. Her dad hasn’t had the easiest journey. Demi revealed that her dad was “constantly in and out of jail” during her childhood. He got clean when she was 15 and he’s been her rock ever since. He’s been incredibly supportive of her love for music.

5. Demi admitted that she hasn’t professionally pursued singing — until now. After her terrific audition, Katy’s first question is: “Have you ever professionally pursued this?” When Demi says she hasn’t, all three judges say in unison, “Why not?” Demi explains, “I get really insecure. Because I don’t look like the other girls. It’s really hard with social media and stuff. I get anxiety, but like the only place I’m comfortable is when I’m doing this.”