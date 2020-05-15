DeAndre Baker: 5 Things To Know About The NY Giants Player Charged With Armed Robbery

DeAndre Baker rocked the NFL community with news of his arrest warrant. Learn more about the budding NFL star, who has been accused of stealing watches worth thousands and more.

NFL fans were not expecting to hear that an arrest warrant is out for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, 22, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, 27. Florida’s Miramar Police Department confirmed the news on May 14, reporting that DeAndre will be charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Quinton is also facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Alleged victims are accusing DeAndre of taking their “money and watches” at a party while armed with a “semi-atuomatic firearm” that the NFL player allegedly “threatened” the partygoers with in Miramar, FL at about 11:00 p.m. on May 13, according to a police affidavit. These witnesses claimed Quinton assisted in taking money and belongings (which reportedly included valuables like a Audemars Piguet watch worth $17,500 and a Rolex watch worth $18,000), although stories differed on whether or not Quinton was armed with a firearm. Some witnesses even claimed DeAndre ordered a third person in a red mask to shoot someone walking into the party (no one was actually shot).

Now, learn more about DeAndre as he faces some serious charges and accusations. HollywoodLife has reached out to the football star’s rep for comment.

1. DeAndre has not gone MIA. A spokesperson for The New York Giants revealed that they’ve been in contact with DeAndre. “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time,” the team wrote in an emailed statement to HollywoodLife.

2. DeAndre left an impressive legacy during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs. His skills as a cornerback were the talk of college football during his time at the University of Georgia between 2015-2019. He’s famous for only giving up one touchdown throughout the entirety of his college football career. He also made the 2018 College Football All-American Team.

3. He was a Jim Thorpe Award-winner. He won the honor in 2018, which is only given to the nation’s top defensive back in college football.

4. He was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The New York Giants had the 30th pick in the draft, and so DeAndre found his home in professional football within the draft’s first round.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

5. DeAndre was being considered to start for the NY Giants this upcoming season. He was “among the candidates to start opposite free-agent acquisition James Bradberry this season,” according to ESPN.