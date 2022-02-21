David ‘The Bullet’ Smith: 5 Things About The ‘Human Cannonball’ Competing On ‘AGT: Extreme’

‘AGT’ is taking things to new heights. David ‘The Bullet’ Smith is one of the contestants on ‘AGT: Extreme.’ Here are 5 key things to know about him.

The new America’s Got Talent spinoff has arrived in AGT: Extreme. The new series premieres on February 21. One of the contestants featured in the premiere is David “The Bullet” Smith.

David is no stranger to the AGT universe. So, who is David “The Bullet” Smith? From his past to his family, here’s what you need to know about this “human cannonball.”

1. David is known as a ‘human cannonball.’

David has been shot out of a cannon for over 20 years. He’s been performing as a professional human cannonball after taking over from his father when he was 19 years old, according to his official website. David has performed a whopping 8,000 cannon shots in 15 countries.

2. David was previously a contestant on ‘AGT.’

David was a contestant on America’s Got Talent during season 7. He ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals. Now he’s back for another chance at AGT glory!

3. David’s broken Guinness World Records.

David holds six Guinness World Records at the moment. His records include the highest cannonball shot and the farthest cannonball shot. He’s broken his own record four times.

4. David’s daughter is part of his act.

David’s daughter, Chloe, has an integral role when it comes to David’s cannonball career. Her job is to prep the cannon to fire. “It’s an indescribable amount of fun,” Chloe told Midland Daily News in 2021. “It’s a very prideful feeling. … There’s a lot of energy when it’s showtime. It’s something to be proud of because I’m doing it with someone who has broken records. Not only that, he’s my dad – anything I can do to help. Just to be fortunate enough to live my life traveling – absolutely, it’s fun.”

5. David’s dad joined the circus.

David’s father, David Smith Sr., ran away with the circus and became a flying trapeze artist. David Sr. and his wife, Jean Smith, were part of the Rock Smith Flyers. David soon transitioned into designing a human cannon. David and Jean have 7 kids, and they were all shot out a cannon at some point. David Jr. has made it a career like his father!