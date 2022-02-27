Danielle Finn: 5 Things To Know About The 17-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Hopeful

Danielle Finn is one of the lucky singers auditioning for the judges during the ‘American Idol’ season 20 premiere. Here’s what you need to know about this contestant as her ‘Idol’ journey starts.

The search for the next superstar begins with American Idol’s 20th season premiere on February 27. Talented singers will be auditioning for the judges in hopes of making it to Hollywood and becoming the new champion. One of those contestants is 17-year-old Danielle Finn. She impresses Katy Perry right off the bat, and Katy chastises Luke Bryan for being hesitant about her audition!

Danielle has a terrific voice that should take her far in the Idol competition. She’s already gotten noticed on TikTok! HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 things you need to know about Danielle.

1. Danielle is in high school.

Danielle is currently a senior at a Los Angeles high school. She attends an Orthodox school. She is also a member of Shalhevet Choirhawks.

2. Danielle went viral on TikTok.

Danielle posted an incredible rendition of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” in 2021. The performance showed off Danielle’s amazing vocal talents. The video became a TikTok sensation. The video has over 534,000 likes and over 2.2 million views.

3. Danielle practices Modern Orthodox Judaism.

The singer has always attended a Modern Orthodox school. “I love my school because it’s a place where you can learn to be your own Jew and person. For example, they let me sing the national anthem at a basketball game. It was definitely a question, because there were a lot of other religious schools there that don’t accept it [a woman singing alone in front of men].”

4. Danielle is releasing her own song soon.

Danielle is set to release a song called “Brace Yourself” shortly after her Idol audition. She plans on releasing more of her original music in the future. “I write a lot of my music. I’m just waiting to get it all out there, eventually,” she told Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

5. Danielle is on social media.

The 17-year-old has an Instagram account. She is also on TikTok. Danielle has over 28,000 followers and over 600,000 likes.