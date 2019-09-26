Daniel Caesar: 5 Things To Know About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Singer

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are big fans of R&B singer Daniel Caesar and picked him to perform at their wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30. Here are five things to know about him.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are so confident in Daniel Caesar‘s musical talent, that they chose the R&B singer to be the one to perform at their upcoming wedding on Sept. 30! The ceremony and reception is set to take place in South Carolina and 24-year-old Daniel was the lovebirds’ first choice when it comes to singers, according to TMZ, so he happily accepted. So what’s so special about Daniel and his talent? Here are five things you should know about the musician.

1.) He’s Canadian. Daniel was born in Oshawa, Ontario as the second child of four children. He is of Barbadian and Jamaican descent and his father, Norwill Simmons, was a gospel singer who released his first album in Jamaica when he was still in high school.

2.) Daniel Caesar is a stage name. He was born with the name Ashton Simmonds.

3.) He’s released several successful albums and EPs. He started off with two critically-acclaimed EPs, including Praise Break, which was released in 2014, and Pilgrim’s Paradise, which was released in 2015. His debut full-length album Freudian was released in Aug. 2017. He’s also worked as a songwriter for other prestigious artists such as Mary J. Blige.

4.) His music has earned him several awards and award nominations. He won a 2019 Grammy Award in the Best R&B Performance category for his song “Best Part” with H.E.R and a 2018 Soul Train Award in the Best New Artist category.

5.) Some of his biggest inspirations are major artists. They include Kanye West, Beyonce, Frank Ocean, and even The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison.