Daneliya Tuleshova: 5 Things To Know About The 13-Year-Old Singing Sensation On ‘AGT’

The ‘AGT’ season 15 auditions are heating up, and Daneliya Tuleshova is one of the talented singers taking the stage during the June 9 episode. Daneliya’s voice is amazing. She’s one to watch this season!

Daneliya Tuleshova is taking America’s Got Talent by storm! The singing powerhouse will perform in front of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel during the June 9 episode of AGT. Daneliya’s vocals are truly astounding for someone who is just 13 years old. So, who is Daneliya? You have likely seen her perform before. Here are 5 key things to know about the young and talented singer as she competes on AGT.

1. Daneliya has already won a major singing competition! The young singer from Kazakhstan won the Ukrainian version of The Voice Kids in 2017. She skyrocketed to fame after that! Daneliya also competed in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest of 2018 and finished in sixth place.

2. She previously competed on The World’s Best. She performed a gorgeous rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” for her audition and brought judge Drew Barrymore to tears. Daneliya made it to the top 8 of season 1 before she was eliminated.

3. Daneliya’s got so many famous inspirations! She revealed in a new interview with Extra that she loves Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Cardi B. She has even perfected Cardi B’s iconic “Okur!”

4. She loves American pharmacies! She had the most adorable reason why she loved living in California while competing on The World’s Best. “When I left America, I missed so much your shops and pharmacies, because in American pharmacies there is everything for life. I like Elmer’s Glue. It was my dream to make slimes with Elmer’s Glue,” she said on The Real.

5. She is a social media sensation! At just 13 years old, Daneliya already has over 300,000 Instagram followers! Daneliya is constantly posting performance videos and keeping fans updated on her life. She also has over 300,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. Daneliya recently posted a gorgeous rendition of Beyonce’s cover of “Crazy In Love” for Fifty Shades of Grey on her YouTube page.