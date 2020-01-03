Courtney Friel: 5 Things About Ex-Fox Reporter Accusing Trump Of Trying To Kiss Her While Married

Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel dropped a major accusation about President Donald Trump creepily coming onto her while they were both married to other people in her new book.

Courtney Friel, 39, discussed her awkward interactions with Donald Trump, 73, in her new book Tonight at 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News, which took place before he became President of the United States. Friel, who once worked as a fill-in host at Fox & Friends, said that he told her she was “the hottest one at Fox News” and would call her office line a few weeks after she was interested in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant. “Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC,” she wrote in the book. “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss.'” She went onto talk about how his advance “shocked” her before telling him that they were “both married” and then she “quickly” ended the call. “This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president,” she continued. “It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them.”

Here are 5 other things to know about Courtney’s life before and after her apparent situation with the sitting President:

1: East Coast Girl. The bubbly blonde grew up in Eagleville, Pennsylvania before moving thousands of miles away where she went to school at San Diego State University. It was here where she earned her degree in Political Science.

2: What A Career! Courtney’s time in the world of journalism has been all over the map over the past fifteen plus years. She’s worked for a local television affiliate in Tennessee and has also been a hostess for the World Poker Tour on The Travel Channel. Her work as a field reporter has been seen on major programs and networks including Extra and E! Entertainment. She’s currently a news anchor at KTLA in Los Angeles.

3: Strike That Pose. The 39-year-old has a bit of a modeling past. Her enviable figure was once part of a couple of spreads in men’s magazines FHM and Maxim where she worked it out in a variety of sexy bikinis and lingerie. She also posts a bunch of pics from her other photoshoots quite often on Instagram.

4: Party Of Four. Courtney was previously married to CBS News correspondent Carter Evans from 2005-2016. They had two children together during their marriage: son Cash, 9, and daughter Cameron, 7. He got remarried in 2018 to KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster, 38.

5. #KeepingItFriel. She gets super honest in her new book, out January 7, about her battles with alcohol and drug addiction while trying to keep it all together. “From wearing a bra on her head in a commuter

train to paying off the Mexican police to get her confiscated cocaine back, Friel gives an uncensored look at her life of partying and eventual recovery in her new memoir,” part of the book’s press release said.