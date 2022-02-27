Cole Hallman: 5 Things To Know About The 22-Year-Old Singer With The Cutest ‘Idol’ Audition

Cole Hallman has one memorable ‘American Idol’ audition that he shares with his sister. Here’s what you need to know about this standout.

Cole Hallman is one to watch on American Idol season 20. This singer is definitely going to make your heart melt. He will be auditioning in front of the judges during the premiere on February 27.

So, who is Cole Hallman? He’s one that you’re going to need to keep your eye on as season 20 gets underway. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Cole.

1. Cole auditions with his sister.

Cole initially sings “Lodi” by Creedence Clearwater Revival for his audition. Luke Bryan says Cole has an “authentic voice.” Katy Perry makes a note of Cole’s “raw and passionate” voice even with his out-of-tune guitar. Before the judges make their decision, they ask if he wants his mother and sister, Katie, to join him.

Cole’s sister was born with a chromosomal deletion, which affects her IQ and causes behavioral issues. “She’s definitely my #1 fan,” Cole says about his sister, who is also “obsessed with the show.” Cole and Katie sing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” together for the judges. “He’s singing with life,” Luke says as they watch this adorable performance.

2. Cole has already made it to Hollywood.

After the judges watch Cole sing with his sister, they know he is something special. All three judges give him a “yes,” sending him straight to Hollywood.

“I’m so grateful for all the love and support I received yesterday. It’s all honestly very surreal and overwhelming,” Cole said after his audition video was released early. “Even though I cringed watching myself sing in front of @lionelrichie @katyperry @lukebryan with an out of tune guitar. I know that what really matters is this whole experience is something my family will never forget, especially Katie.”

3. Cole is from New Jersey.

Cole hails from Manasquan, New Jersey. He recently graduated from college and has been student-teaching a fourth-grade class. He is also a surf shop associate.

4. Cole has released his own music.

Cole has released 7 of his own songs already. His latest is titled “Other Lover.” His songs are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud.

5. Cole is already popular on social media.

Cole has an Instagram account with over 11,000 followers. He has over 354,000 followers on TikTok and 8.1 million likes on his videos. He often posts TikToks with his adorable sister.