Christian Oliver: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Speed Racer’ Actor Who Died in a Plane Crash

Christian Oliver was tragically killed in a plane crash over the Caribbean at the start of 2024. He was accompanied by his two young daughters, who also died along with the pilot. The late Speed Racer actor was known for countless film roles in addition to his work behind the camera.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” a statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force read, per Variety. “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

Learn about Christian, his career, life and more below.

Christian Oliver Is His Stage Name

As some actors choose to adapt a stage name, and Christian’s real last name was Klepser. He was 51 years old at the time of his death.

Christian Was From Germany

The late actor was born in Germany, per his IMDb profile, and appeared in countless TV roles in his home country and in the U.S.

After moving to America, Christian initially worked as a model but started taking acting lessons in New York and Los Angeles eventually.

Christian Was Also a Writer and Producer

Per his IMDb page, Christian produced several projects, including 2021’s Wrong Turn. He also worked under additional crew for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, being credited for “additional voices.” In 2009, Christian starred in and co-wrote the comedy Ready or Not.

Christian Had 2 Daughters

Christian’s two daughters’ names were Madita and Annik Klepser. Madita was 10 and Annik was 12 when they both died in the plane crash with their father.

Christian’s Most Well-Known Acting Credits

Among Christian’s first notable acting credits in the U.S. was his role as Brian Keller in Saved by the Bell: The New Class in the late 1990s.

Throughout the early 2000s, Christian was cast in several box office-breaking films alongside huge names in Hollywood, including Valkyrie with Tom Cruise and The Good German with Cate Blanchett.