Chris Peluso: 5 Things To Know About Broadway Star Dead At 38

Chris Peluso was a Broadway actor, who appeared in productions of ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Assassins.’

He died at 38 on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Chris Peluso has died at 38 years old, according to Broadway World. His death was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The stage actor had spent nearly two decades entertaining fans in the world of theater and starred in numerous productions on Broadway and other major stages. No cause of death had been revealed for the actor. Find out more about the late actor and his work on stage here.

Chris had been on Broadway since 2004

Chris made his debut on the Great White Way nearly 20 years ago, when he starred in a production of the Tony-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical Assassins. The production was the first time that the musical was performed on Broadway. Chris had roles in a number of other productions, including Lestat, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and playing Sky in Mamma Mia!, per Broadway World.

In recent years, Chris had taken some time away from the stage as he addressed mental health issues. His friends launched a Go Fund Me as he experienced “debilitating paranoia,” which kept him from performing for years. “Hopefully this helps bring some awareness to how so many suffer from mental illness in silence. You never know what someone may be going through. Be kind to each other,” he said in the description for the fundraiser.

He also appeared in West End and smaller productions

Besides his time on Broadway, Chris also acted across the pond in Show Boat and Miss Saigon. He also appeared as Fiyero in the touring production of Wicked. He also had some notable off-Broadway and regional roles, like The Glorious Ones in 2007.

He released some music of his own

Chris was also a singer-songwriter himself. He dropped his debut EP This Old Love in 2017. The short-release featured him performing a variety of songs, including some classics like “Hallelujah” and beloved songs from the stage like “Send in the Clowns.”

He studied at the University of Michigan

Chris studied acting as part of the University of Michigan’s Musical Theater program. When he died, interim department chair Linda Goodrich shared the sad news on their Instagram account. “The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso,” she wrote. “Our hearts go out to his family.”

He was married and had a daughter

Besides being an actor, Chris was also a husband and dad. He and his wife Jessica Gomes got married in December 2018. His last Instagram post was announcing the birth of their daughter Aria Li in January 2021. He captioned the post “Welcome home, Aria Li Peluso.”

Before they got married, Chris and Jessica were also proud owners to an adorable puppy named Peety. Many of Chris’ Instagram posts featured their fur baby in a variety of cute poses and situations. They even included Peety in their pregnancy announcement post.