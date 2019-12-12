Chris Cotton: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Who Died At 32 With A Baby On The Way

Chris Cotton, a beloved comedian who was famous for his Comedy Central series, tragically passed away on Dec. 11. Here are five things you should know about him.

Chris Cotton tragically passed away on Dec. 11 at the age of 32 years old. The comic’s cause of death has yet to be made public. Chris was widely popular within the Philadelphia comic circuit and within the last year had earned a role on a Comedy Central web series. His tragic passing was made public through Comedy Central. Chris leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Erica, who is pregnant with their first child. Here’s what you need to know about the accomplished young man, who was lost far too soon.

1) Chris was known for his work on Comedy Central’s series Every Damn Day. Not only did Chris co-star on the web-series, he also co-write the show, which he joined in 2018. The series is a casual style talk show, in which the co-hosts discuss matters of pop culture and “what the internet is talking about.” Comedy Central released a statement upon his death, writing, “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed.”

2) He was incredibly popular in the Philadelphia comedy circle. Chris regularly performed around Philadelphia, and often would be featured performing sets in clubs throughout the city. He used his Instagram account to feature where and when he would be performing.

3) Chris recently published a memoir. Prior to his untimely death, Chris had published a memoir titled What My Dad Did: My Theory On Joke Writing. The book chronicles the journey of Chris Cotton and his various struggles to make it to the top of his professional comedy career. While telling his own narrative, Chris also highlighted the story of his father, Henry S. Cotton Jr., who was a public school teacher that raised a family and rose out of poverty.

4) He leaves behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Erica. Chris and Erica met while they were in high school and, at the time of his death, had been married for eight years. The couple were expecting their first child, due Feb. 11.

5) A GoFundMe Page has been set up in his honor. The proceeds of the page will go directly towards Erica and their family. As of publishing, the page has raised $36,740, which is well over the $35,000 goal. The page also features a message that reads, “There will be memorial/comedy shows in both NYC & Philly to celebrate his life. Date TBD. In the meantime, if you have a funny Chris memory feel free to share it below. You may help make someone smile. And lastly, tell your people you love them before you don’t have the chance.”