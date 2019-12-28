Carley McCord, 30: 5 Things About Reporter & Daughter-In-Law Of LSU Coach Killed In Plane Crash

Carley McCord was a New Orleans based sports reporter and one of five killed in Lafayette, LA on Dec. 28 after a plane crashed into a parking lot. She was 30.

Carley McCord, a well-known sports reporter in Louisiana, has been killed at the age of 30 according to TMZ. Through her marriage to Steven Ensminger Jr., she was the daughter-in-law of Louisana State University’s offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Carley was one of five people killed in in Lafayette, Louisiana on Dec. 28 after a private plane crashed into a parking lot and burst into planes. Reportedly, the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing after takeoff. Based on footage captured by witnesses, the plane appears to have skidded and hit a vehicle, eventually landing in the lot of a nearby post office. Only one passenger on the plane survived.

1. She was a sports reporter. Carley was a fixture in the Louisiana sports circle, and acted as the in-game host for the Saints and Pelicans on-air broadcasts. She’s also appeared on ESPN 3, WDSU-TV and Cox Sports Television. On Facebook, she identified that she was “Host (radio) at 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge,” and “Former Morning Co-Host at CBS,” in addition to her current positions. “We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU president’s Joel Vilmenay said in an emotional statement. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

2. She was a member of a sports family. The Ensminger name is well-known in the NOLA sports scene thanks to her father-in-law Steve Ensminger, 61. Steve was a football star in his younger years — playing the quarterback position — and later joined the Tigers coaching staff in 2010. The offensive coordinator was set to be on the field for a game on Dec. 28 in Atlanta — where the Tigers are playing the Oklahoma Sooners — and is expected to see through his commitment. Carley was married to Steve’s son, who confirmed her death to Associated Press the same day. The coupled married in 2018, and her husband took to social media to share the happy news. “I can’t say enough about this girl! I’m the luckiest man in the world to finally call her my wife! She is my world and she has my heart forever! I love you Carley! @CarleyMcCord #justmarried #happilyeverensminger,” he captioned a sweet photo from their wedding day.

3. She was from Louisiana. Carley hailed from Baton Rouge, and was born on July 24, 1989. She earned her university degree in broadcast journalism from the nearby Louisiana State University in 2013. She continued her studies at the New York Film Academy and Northwestern State University, according to her LinkedIn page.

4. She has a true passion for sports. Though she got her start in morning television and news reporting in Cleveland, OH, Carley always knew what she wanted to pursue! After working for Guaranty Media as a host on 100.7 The Tiger, she announced she was leaving to become a sports television reporter full-time. One look at her Twitter profile shows she has a true passion for football, and definitely had the career of her dreams.

5. She had many interested outside of sports. The stunning Carley was once the runner-up for Miss Louisiana in 2011 and 2012! She’s also dabbled in freelance advertising, according to her website, and worked as a brand ambassador. Carley has also volunteered her time for causes close to her heart, hosting various local fundraisers and appearing as a motivational speaker at schools and conferences.